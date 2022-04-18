ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Sea turtle nesting season starts in May. Here's how to protect turtles and hatchlings.

By Tony Judnich, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Lmq_0fCM1rMN00

Beachgoers can take several steps to ensure the safety of sea turtles during the turtles’ nesting season that runs from May through October.

“Up here, we’ll maybe get a nest in May but we don’t typically start seeing them nesting until closer to June,” Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Coordinator Jessica Valek said.

Local beaches typically have 30 to 40 sea turtle nests each season, she said. In 2021, 26 loggerhead turtle nests and 11 green turtle nests were recorded in Okaloosa County.

Loggerheads and greens are two of the five species of sea turtles found in the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“We tend to see more nests on the darker, non-developed beaches, such as the Eglin (Air Force Base) beaches and at Henderson Beach State Park,” Valek said.

Turtle Watch's new process:South Walton Turtle Watch to have fewer volunteers this nesting season, using ATVs instead

Sea turtle workshop:Gulfarium educates guests on sea turtles with 'C.A.R.E.'ing for Turtles program

Each day during the nesting season, Valek and other county surveyors head out 30 minutes before sunrise to look for turtle nests along two developed areas of beach: a 3-mile stretch of Okaloosa Island that runs from the El Matador Condominiums on the west end of Santa Rosa Boulevard to the east side of Beasely Park, and from the east jetty in Destin to the Walton County line.

“You need a FWC permit to survey,” said Valek, who added that Eglin and Henderson Beach State Park survey their respective beaches for turtle nests.

“Turtles leave a distinct track in the sand,” she added. “It looks like a tire track. We then look for evidence of a nest, which is built in fluffy sand, like a mound.”

Each nest that’s discovered is marked with sticks, flagging tape and a sign that states the turtles are protected by law. On follow-up visits, surveyors check on the condition of the nests and for possible disturbances from predators such as raccoons and foxes.

Valek listed various steps beachgoers should take to help protect nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings, which typically leave the nest in late summer during the latter part of the nesting season.

When beachgoers are done visiting a beach, they should collect all of their belongings and dispose of all of their trash, she said.

“Don’t leave anything out on the beach,” Valek said. “Turtles typically nest in the middle of the night, and they can’t see umbrellas and chairs left on the beach. People should also knock down their sand castles and fill in any holes.”

Nighttime beachgoers should avoid using flashlights, headlamps or flash photography, which can scare nesting turtles from crawling up the beach to build their nests and can disorient the hatchlings.

“If you see a turtle nesting, keep your distance and watch it from afar,” Valek said. “A lot of times turtles won’t lay their eggs if they’re scared or if they feel it’s not a safe space, and they will lay their eggs in the water.”

She said when hatchlings finally emerge from the nest, they look for the brightest source of light, which they assume is the moon over the water.

To help the hatchlings reach the Gulf of Mexico, “it is so crucial for people (in condos and other beachside buildings) to turn their lights off, close their blinds or use red or amber-colored turtle-friendly lights, which have a certain wavelength,” Valek said. “Otherwise, the hatchlings will wear out and get dehydrated” while being disoriented by artificial light.

Valek said the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center’s in-depth C.A.R.E.ing for Turtles program, which will be held at 5 p.m. every Wednesday starting in May, is a great way for people to learn about sea turtle conservation.

The program represents a partnership between the county Tourist Development Department and the Gulfarium Marine and Adventure park on Okaloosa Island.

Each program begins with an interactive lesson about sea turtle nesting on beaches in Okaloosa County. Participants then will receive a tour of the C.A.R.E. Center and an inside look at its sea turtle “patients” before conducting a mock intake of an injured sea turtle.

Among other lessons, participants will learn about the different species of sea turtles found along the Emerald Coast, how they nest on local beaches, the biggest threats to their populations and ways to protect them.

Registration for the program is required and available at www.gulfarium.com/careingforturtles.

Each program is for people ages 8 and up, lasts about one hour, costs $10 per person and is limited to 5 guests.

To learn more sea turtle conservation efforts, email coastalresources@destinfwb.com.

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okaloosa Island, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Okaloosa County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Nesting#Turtles#Nests#Green Turtle#Eglin#Turtle Watch#South Walton Turtle Watch#Fwc
natureworldnews.com

Colorful Seadragons, Alien-like Fish With 'Human Lip' Found on Australian Beaches

Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Stranded Dolphin Dies After Texas Beachgoers ‘Harassed’ and Tried to Ride the Animal

A dolphin stranded on a Texas beach died last week after crowds of people “harassed” and gawked at the animal instead of letting it swim back to sea. The beachgoers at Quintana Beach reportedly surrounded the animal in shallow water, blocking its path at first; but then tried to ride it and swim with it until the dolphin ultimately tired out and died, according to NBC News.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Dark Side of Dolphins: These Marine Animals May Not be as Friendly as You Think

Dolphins have a great reputation. They are incredibly clever, but they also have a strong need to contact people regularly. However, dolphins have a constant grin, and an outwardly pleasant personality does not imply they are safe. In fact, they can be referred to as dangerous. Indeed, these enigmatic animals...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
104.5 KDAT

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
Wichita Eagle

Angler dies in fishing tournament after boats slam into each other, GA officials say

Two boats involved in fishing tournaments collided on the Flint River in Georgia on March 19, killing one of the boat drivers. A 2022 Xpress Center console boat and a 2001 Stratos bass boat collided in the area of the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge, a city about 40 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
ACCIDENTS
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Scuba Diver Rescues Terrified Possum Found Clinging to Buoy in Busy Australian Sea Harbor

An astounded scuba diver rescued a terrified possum he found clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor. The marsupial is a land animal normally at home in the Australian bush and forests. But somehow, a possum ended up hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in the Australian state of Victoria.
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best campgrounds in Florida

One of the most biodiverse states in the country, Florida is home to 663 beaches spread across more than 1300 miles of coastline. Millions of acres of public land conserve prairies, wetlands, coral reefs, mangrove forests and river bluffs. With its incredible natural beauty and cooperative weather, it’s no surprise...
TRAVEL
KIII 3News

Stranded sea turtles return to the surf this Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turtle release is coming to our area! Unlike a normal hatchling release, these are adult turtles that were rescued by the Texas Sealife Center, and have been medically cleared to return to the open waters. And you can be right there when they're reintroduced...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

2K+
Followers
972
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy