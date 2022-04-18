Sea turtle nesting season starts in May. Here's how to protect turtles and hatchlings.

Beachgoers can take several steps to ensure the safety of sea turtles during the turtles’ nesting season that runs from May through October.

“Up here, we’ll maybe get a nest in May but we don’t typically start seeing them nesting until closer to June,” Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Coordinator Jessica Valek said.

Local beaches typically have 30 to 40 sea turtle nests each season, she said. In 2021, 26 loggerhead turtle nests and 11 green turtle nests were recorded in Okaloosa County.

Loggerheads and greens are two of the five species of sea turtles found in the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“We tend to see more nests on the darker, non-developed beaches, such as the Eglin (Air Force Base) beaches and at Henderson Beach State Park,” Valek said.

Each day during the nesting season, Valek and other county surveyors head out 30 minutes before sunrise to look for turtle nests along two developed areas of beach: a 3-mile stretch of Okaloosa Island that runs from the El Matador Condominiums on the west end of Santa Rosa Boulevard to the east side of Beasely Park, and from the east jetty in Destin to the Walton County line.

“You need a FWC permit to survey,” said Valek, who added that Eglin and Henderson Beach State Park survey their respective beaches for turtle nests.

“Turtles leave a distinct track in the sand,” she added. “It looks like a tire track. We then look for evidence of a nest, which is built in fluffy sand, like a mound.”

Each nest that’s discovered is marked with sticks, flagging tape and a sign that states the turtles are protected by law. On follow-up visits, surveyors check on the condition of the nests and for possible disturbances from predators such as raccoons and foxes.

Valek listed various steps beachgoers should take to help protect nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings, which typically leave the nest in late summer during the latter part of the nesting season.

When beachgoers are done visiting a beach, they should collect all of their belongings and dispose of all of their trash, she said.

“Don’t leave anything out on the beach,” Valek said. “Turtles typically nest in the middle of the night, and they can’t see umbrellas and chairs left on the beach. People should also knock down their sand castles and fill in any holes.”

Nighttime beachgoers should avoid using flashlights, headlamps or flash photography, which can scare nesting turtles from crawling up the beach to build their nests and can disorient the hatchlings.

“If you see a turtle nesting, keep your distance and watch it from afar,” Valek said. “A lot of times turtles won’t lay their eggs if they’re scared or if they feel it’s not a safe space, and they will lay their eggs in the water.”

She said when hatchlings finally emerge from the nest, they look for the brightest source of light, which they assume is the moon over the water.

To help the hatchlings reach the Gulf of Mexico, “it is so crucial for people (in condos and other beachside buildings) to turn their lights off, close their blinds or use red or amber-colored turtle-friendly lights, which have a certain wavelength,” Valek said. “Otherwise, the hatchlings will wear out and get dehydrated” while being disoriented by artificial light.

Valek said the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center’s in-depth C.A.R.E.ing for Turtles program, which will be held at 5 p.m. every Wednesday starting in May, is a great way for people to learn about sea turtle conservation.

The program represents a partnership between the county Tourist Development Department and the Gulfarium Marine and Adventure park on Okaloosa Island.

Each program begins with an interactive lesson about sea turtle nesting on beaches in Okaloosa County. Participants then will receive a tour of the C.A.R.E. Center and an inside look at its sea turtle “patients” before conducting a mock intake of an injured sea turtle.

Among other lessons, participants will learn about the different species of sea turtles found along the Emerald Coast, how they nest on local beaches, the biggest threats to their populations and ways to protect them.

Registration for the program is required and available at www.gulfarium.com/careingforturtles.

Each program is for people ages 8 and up, lasts about one hour, costs $10 per person and is limited to 5 guests.

To learn more sea turtle conservation efforts, email coastalresources@destinfwb.com.