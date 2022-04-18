ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay District Schools plans job fairs for students, community. What job seekers need to know.

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 1 day ago
BAY COUNTY — Bay District Schools will host three jobs fair next month to connect more than 50 businesses and industries with students and community members.

Bay High School, Rutherford High School and Arnold High School will each host a job fair in May in their cafeterias with 55 businesses, employers, educational institutions and branches of the military in attendance. Students from every high school, as well as parents, elder middle schoolers and community members are invited to take part in the programs.

"Last year, obviously, there was a sort of a hiring crunch across the country, and especially here, and so we were thinking about ways that Bay District Schools could help our community and our employers, but also our students," BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. "And so, we came up with the idea of having a student-focused job fair."

No free meals? See how to still get them:Bay County schools could be saying goodbye to free meals starting next fall

Local senior accepted into 27 colleges:Rutherford High School senior Jonathan Walker accepted into 27 colleges

The decision to expand this year's program came when the district saw immense success from its two job fairs last year, hosted by Arnold and Bay high schools, with 35 employers meeting with students and residents. Michalik said many people found jobs and learned valuable skills from face-to-face interviews.

"(Employers) were very grateful to have the opportunity for students to come to one place, that one-stop shopping. Students can go out to the beach and out to different businesses, but that's going to take gas driving around and going to different places filling out applications," Michalik said. "So, the opportunity for kids to come to one place and see all these different businesses was a great opportunity."

3 job fairs, wide range of employers

The job fairs will take place during the high schools' final period of the day, with the first hour dedicated only to its students. Once school is out, anyone from other schools or the community can come.

The job fairs will have a range of businesses and industries, from retail and fast food to industrial and military. There will be something for everyone, Michalik said.

BDS employees have begun making marketing videos for the job fairs and added a unique twist to them this year.

"This year, we've partnered with the junior leadership program through the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, and the students themselves are actually creating some of the marketing materials because who knows what's gonna catch the eye of a 16-year-old better than a 16-year-old," Michalik said.

Michalik said no one needs to feel nervous or intimidated coming to the job fairs as they will be casual and resumes aren't required. She does, however, encourage students to dress nicer than they might usually do.

She said the school district's main goal is to replicate last year's success and connect as many people to jobs as they can. For Michalik, she said seeing students learn critical skills and form connections is amazing.

"Kids were leaving, like big smiles on their faces, 'I got a job, I got a job.' And what was so exciting was that for some of them, it was their first job," Michalik said. "And so, I think we can all remember back to that first job and that first paycheck, so it was really exciting to be a part of that for our students."

Job fairs schedule

  • Rutherford High School — Monday, May 2, 1-5 p.m.
  • Arnold High School — Wednesday, May 4, 1- 5 p.m.
  • Bay High School — Friday, May 6, 1-5 p.m.

Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

