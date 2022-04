SEATTLE — For the Mariners' first home game of the 2022 MLB season, a group of passionate fans decided to go all out with their gear in the stands at T-Mobile Park. Nine fans, representing a Seattle sports-centric social media account @funpolice206, dressed up as nine members of the 1995 Mariners and took in the team's home opener win over the Houston Astros on Friday.

