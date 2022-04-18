ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tribal officials applaud plan to change derogatory names for 28 places in Wisconsin, calling the move 'long overdue.'

By Frank Vaisvilas, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 1 day ago
Tribal officials are applauding the federal government’s plans to change the derogatory names of places in Wisconsin, but some question why it took so long.

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recently signed Secretarial Order 3405 that declares “squ--” a derogatory term against Indigenous women and implements a process for replacing the names of places with that term across the country.

The department’s task force identified 28 geographic features in Wisconsin that are named with that term, including lakes and creeks.

Haaland is the first Indigenous woman to hold the Interior secretary position.

“It’s been long overdue,” said Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens, vice chairman of the Oneida Nation, about the intended name changes. “It took the first Native American woman as secretary of the Interior for this to happen. It’s mind-blowing. … The secretary of the Interior shouldn’t have to waste her time changing derogatory terms.”

He explained that the Oneida Nation is a matrilineal society and the s-word should have no place in Wisconsin.

“Our lineage follows the mother’s side,” Yellowbird-Stevens said. “Women have an integral role in our government. … Why would anyone want a derogatory term that represents women in such a horrible way as names for places?"

Kris Goodwill, tribal liaison for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said the s-word may have been a misinterpretation of an Indigenous word from Algonquin or Cree, but has become more derogatory over time.

“I do consider it a derogatory name,” said Goodwill, who is Menominee. “It can make people feel like they’re not part of the community and that they’re ‘less than.’ I don’t want that to happen, anymore. I’m of the same opinion that this is overdue. I’m happy to see it.”

The DNR has its own process for changing names of places, she said, but it can be quite lengthy to navigate through multiple levels of bureaucratic government.

Goodwill said the federal order puts the process on the fast track to change all the derogatory names in Wisconsin at once, rather than one at a time.

Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Nation President John Johnson said people had been trying for 20 years to change the name of a lake in Vilas and Oneida counties near the reservation in northern Wisconsin from the s-word.

It wasn’t until 2020 when a tribal citizen who lived on what is now called Amber Lake approached Johnson about changing the name and then tribal officials started working with the Lakes Home Association to change the name. Johnson said the process took about six months.

“It was a good day for Flambeau when that happened and our women sure approved of it,” Johnson said.

The federal order also would change the derogatory names of two places on the Menominee Reservation.

“I never even realized those names existed on our reservation,” said Menominee Nation Chairman Ron Corn Sr. “Had we known we might’ve done something about prior to this. … It’s kind of like the (Indigenous-based) school mascots. They’re designed to make Natives feel ‘less than’ and the dominant society superior.”

Goodwill said the federal task force has come up with five replacement names for each of the 28 sites and is accepting public comments until April 25 through the website, www.regulations.gov, or by mail at “Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names, MS-511, U.S. Geological Survey, 12201 Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, VA, 20192.

Goodwill said Secretary Haaland also signed another order that goes beyond changing the s-word and will replace more derogatory names.

“This is going to happen,” she said. “I just don’t know what the time frame is.”

An interactive map of all the places currently named after the s-word is online at https://geonarrative.usgs.gov/names_taskforce/.

Frank Vaisvilas is a Report For America corps member based at the Green Bay Press-Gazette covering Native American issues in Wisconsin. He can be reached at 920-228-0437 or fvaisvilas@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA.

