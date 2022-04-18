ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailbox destroyed in Cape Coral hit-and-run

By Zach Barrett
 1 day ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman got an unwelcome wake-up call Easter morning when she thought something exploded in front of her home.

Hailey Brown’s home is a few feet from a bustling Trafalgar Parkway. Early Sunday morning, Brown came outside finding her mailbox in pieces scattered throughout her front yard.

“I just saw the remnants in my yard and the lid is up by my house,” said Brown.

She said this is the third time her mailbox has been obliterated in the past two years. While mowing down mailboxes on the street is nothing new, Brown was worried when she saw the door to the mailbox had hit her home near her daughter’s bedroom.

“If the bush wouldn’t have been in front of my daughter’s window it could have gone straight through and they sleep on the other side of that window,” Brown said. “It could have hit them.”

With her home being so close to the road, she says she has a hard time sleeping wondering what could happen to her kids and her home.

“It’s definitely a daily, nightly thought of mine. Every time I go to sleep I’m like, ‘I just want my kids to be safe,'” said Brown.

Hailey hopes law enforcement begins monitoring speeds on her street so she can feel more comfortable just letting her children play in the front yard.

“Whenever I’m walking with my daughters I have to hold them really close to the side of me because cars just don’t stop,” she said.

