How to watch The Batman online at home

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batman overcame any early doubts over Robert Pattinson to become the biggest hit of the year to date, and now you can see what the fuss was about if you missed it at the cinema. Written and directed by Matt Reeves, the movie brings a fresh take to...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role

Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
SFGate

‘The Batman’ Releases Deleted Joker Scene With Barry Keoghan and Robert Pattinson

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves released a deleted scene from his superhero epic on Thursday featuring Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader facing off against his classic nemesis, the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan. The scene is available after visiting a website that mimics the word puzzles posed by the Riddler (Paul Dano) in the movie.
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
IndieWire

Colin Trevorrow Compares New ‘Jurassic World’ Dinosaur to The Joker: ‘It Just Wants to Watch the World Burn’

Click here to read the full article. Summer blockbuster season is just around the corner and in between the high profile superhero movies hitting theaters this summer, it can be easy to forget that there’s a new “Jurassic World” movie coming out. But fear not, it appears that the latest entry in the dinosaur franchise will have a touch of Batman flair. “Jurassic World: Dominion” is the third film since the “Jurassic Park” franchise relaunched with 2015’s “Jurassic World.” It takes place in a world where dinosaurs have completely escaped from the theme park that once contained them and now live...
People

The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman is coming home soon. Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline. Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina...
epicstream.com

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Teases Michael Keaton's Incredible Batman Return

Leslie Grace's Batgirl officially wrapped filming last March, and we can expect the film to hit HBO Max as early as 2022. Alongside Grace as the titular character, the film will also bring back DC veteran Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, which will be the actor's first return in the superhero franchise in 30 years after last starring in Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
ComicBook

DC Reveals First Look at Batman: Beyond The White Knight #2 (Exclusive)

Sean Murphy is back with the next chapter in DC's White Knight universe, and as the Batman: Beyond the White Knight title suggests, it is set to bring in another fan favorite to the world in Batman Beyond's Terry McGinnis, and we've got an exclusive preview of Beyond The White Knight #2 for you right here! The three new pages, which can be viewed below, feature a glimpse of Terry in his new Batman suit with what seems to be some blood on his fist, so it's safe to assume whoever was on the receiving end of that punch is the worse for wear. We then get a look at the two forces defending this new and high-tech Gotham, who very much seem to be at odds.
92.9 NIN

Watch ‘The Batman’s Deleted Scene Featuring the Joker

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. The Riddler threw a lot of mysteries at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but none were quite as puzzling as his very last scene in the movie, which featured Paul Dano’s Riddler and an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” — that’s how he was officially credited in the film — speaking about Batman and Gotham City and the start of a budding friendship. The unseen prisoner was played by Barry Keoghan, one of the film’s top-billed stars who doesn’t appear in the rest of The Batman.
ComicBook

Lois Lane Trends as DC Fans Debate Zack Snyder's Scrapped Plans For Batman Romance

Zack Snyder's original plans for Lois Lane in the Snyderverse have caused quite a stir online. An old report from ScreenRant detailing the plan to have Superman's love interest be romantically involved with Batman rubbed some fans online the wrong way. There were many plans for Justice League's sequels that might not see the light of day. (Considering everything that's happened with the Snyder Cut already, it would be wise to allow some room for things that may seem impossible.) Anyway, the story goes that the director would have had Bruce Wayne pining after Lois Lane after Batman v. Superman. However, falling in love with the reporter would make his choice in the following movie even tougher.
Cinema Blend

Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Recalls First Time Seeing Michael Keaton Walk Onto The DC Movie’s Set

The DC Extended Universe is always growing, and Warner Bros. is moving forward with more DC movies for both the silver and small screens. The upcoming Batgirl flick is in the latter category, with the superhero project being produced for a release on HBO Max. And Batgirl’s Leslie Grace recently recalled her first time seeing the legendary Michael Keaton walk onto the DC movie’s set.
Cinema Blend

Green Lantern Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Ryan Reynolds

It has been more than a decade since the 2011 release of Green Lantern, the movie based on the DC Comics superhero of the same name that was, at one point, supposed to kick off the massive cinematic universe. And even though the movie was a critical and commercial failure that forced DC and Warner Bros. to change their plans (and cancel any future installments), the actors who appeared in the movie have gone on to have a great deal of success both in front of the camera and behind it.
digitalspy.com

How to watch Scream (2022) online at home

Scream proved a big hit on its release in January and now it's been unleashed into your homes to enjoy again and again. The fifth movie in the popular horror franchise brings back the OG trio of Sidney, Gale and Dewey as Ghostface starts to wreak havoc once again in Woodsboro, targeting a group of teens with links to the town's bloody past.
