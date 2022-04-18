ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New Smithsonian exhibit will look at America's pop culture history

 1 day ago

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The Smithsonian is prepping a new bilingual museum exhibit in Washington with more...

KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art to display new exhibition that explores Mexican culture

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
EL PASO, TX
KUTV

New color exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah

KUTV — A new exhibit is bringing a little bit of color to the Natural History Museum of Utah. The exhibit is all about color, and what we can learn from it. We joined Jason Cryan, Executive Director, at the museum for an inside peek. Jason showed us the...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

‘I keep hope alive’: Tamara Tunie on playing Kamala Harris in political dystopia The 47th

Tamara Tunie is limbering up to play the vice-president of America in Mike Bartlett’s new political satire, The 47th. “I have great admiration for what she’s achieved,” says Tunie, in a back office at the Old Vic in London, emanating a big, easygoing exuberance that seems Californian in spirit, although she is a New Yorker. So how is she preparing for the role of Kamala Harris: observing her public persona to mimic her convincingly?
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
MOVIES
The Independent

'First Lady' drama spotlights Roosevelt, Ford, Obama spouses

“The First Lady” presents three influential women, three acclaimed actors playing them, and a century of history encompassing wars, presidential scandal and America's stubborn gender and race fault lines.The ambitious Showtime drama series proved an irresistible challenge for Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier. While its subjects — Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama — each have a “compelling and gripping" story, the sum is even greater, Bier said of her first biographical project.“It was interesting to me that it wasn't one biopic,” Bier said in an interview. By focusing on first ladies of disparate experiences and eras, “in a...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Once again, NPR's Books We Love project has rounded up hundreds of book recommendations from critics, writers and NPR journalists to try to give you just the read you're looking for. Today, we're going to talk about one of my personal favorite classes of books, the love story. I'm Linda Holmes. And today, we're talking about Books We Love about love on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

How American Idol Will Be Impacted By ABC's 2022 Oscars Broadcast

The 2022 Oscars arrive this evening and, while people are no doubt excited to see which nominees take home the prizes, there’s another crowd tuning in at that time as well. At least one small section of the audience might be made up of American Idol fans, who are more than likely wondering why the latest episode of Season 20 isn’t on at its normal time. If it isn’t obvious by now, the show will be on at a different time for people across the United States, depending on where you live.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

These Stars Are Playing the Obamas, Fords, & More in The First Lady — See Their Fabulous Premiere Looks

Showtime has a hot new series, The First Lady, premiering on April 17. The high-wattage red carpet on Thursday night in Los Angeles proved that with strong writing and multi-faceted roles for women, these in-demand artists will sign on to the project. Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson tackle the complex assignment of embodying a historical First Lady — a White House role that isn’t paid but demands much of their time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRTV

Hari Kondabolu's post-pandemic tour

Hari Kondabolu didn't know it, but he will always be a significant historical figure for WRTV. The comedian was the last in-studio guest we had on our News at Noon before the pandemic changed the way we do on air news — we wouldn't see another in studio guest until 2022. He did remember that last trip to Central Indiana, however, for the same reason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

