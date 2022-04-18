ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Newly renamed Acola Coffee Company branches out from Three Story Coffee partnership

By Lauren Tronstad, Columbia Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
Branching out from a partnership, the owners of Three Story Coffee's former downtown Columbia location have changed its name to Acola Coffee Company after taking outright ownership of the shop.

Nick and Autum McKague are looking forward to the shop's next chapter under a new name while still serving the same coffee that customers have come to enjoy.

"We are excited to continue to be in Columbia and continue to serve the downtown community," Nick McKague said.

The location at 300 N. Tenth St. in the North Village Arts District opened in early 2020 — right before the COVID-19 pandemic — as Tony and Sarah Anderson partnered with the McKague couple to bring Three Story Coffee to Columbia, growing the Three Story brand that will continue to operate two locations under that name in Jefferson City.

The change in partnership and name of the Columbia shop was official April 1.

"It is now time to pass the CoMo torch to Nick and Autum," Three Story Coffee wrote in a Facebook post that day.

Acola plans to continue serving Three Story products at its shop.

Acola, which means "there" in Portuguese, is intended to be a greeting of "hello there" for guests who are walking by the shop, McKague said.

Acola is working to expand its seating room and overall shop space, with plans to open an addition Mother's Day weekend. The space, formerly Root Cellar, is intended to create a "more intimate" setting, McKague said.

"We will continue to serve the same coffee customers love and have the same smiling baristas behind the counter," he said.

Customers will be able to more frequently rent out the upper level of the coffee shop now that seating no longer will be as limited, he said.

"It's something that we have already been doing, but with the extra space, we will be able to offer it more often," he said.

Busch's Florist will be selling flowers and arrangements in the added space as it expands to Columbia. Its original location is in Jefferson City.

"Customers have had a fantastic reaction," McKague said of the name change to Acola. "They have mostly just been curious as to the why."

Lauren Tronstad covers local government and politics for the Tribune. Contact her at LTronstad@gannett.com or on Twitter @LaurenTronstad.

