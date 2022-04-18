ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

2022 is Lafayette’s driest year to date in four decades, what's causing the drought?

By Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 1 day ago
Lafayette is off to one of its driest starts in recorded history, with rainfall totals more than 50% below average in 2022. What will that mean going forward?

The first few months of any given year in Lafayette are generally among the most dry , but rainfall totals through this past week put the city on track for its driest spring yet.

As of April 11, the most recent date that data was available from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Climatic Data Center, just 7.28 inches of rain have fallen in Lafayette this year.

While the past week’s storms stand to give a modest boost to that figure, the start of this year has been one of the most dry in recent memory.

“We are looking at one of the driest starts to a year in quite some time,” said meteorologist Marti Calhoun with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

“Typically, in March, we average about 3.7 to 3.72 inches of rain … but this year, we're at 2.96 inches. So we are under by around 0.76 inches for the month of March, and so we are having a pretty dry start to the year.”

Only two years have seen less rainfall in Lafayette by April 11 than 2022 has, with just 6.17 inches falling at that point in 1981 and a meager 4.31 inches in 1907, according to NCDC data.

This year’s dry start is largely because of the La Nina weather pattern, Calhoun said, which has brought warmer, drier winters to Southwest Louisiana in recent years.

“Basically, what that means for us on this side of the United States is that our winters are going to be warmer and drier, and we did kind of see some of that. And that explains the slow start to the year in January, February, and then getting into March,” she said.

Rainfall during La Nina patterns typically comes from storms that move quickly across the area, Calhoun said, unlike the late summer and fall storms known to sit over Acadiana and dump massive amounts of flooding rain on the region.

2022 hurricanes:CSU forecasters predict another active hurricane season with 19 tropical storms, 9 hurricanes

The pattern is also associated with more active hurricane seasons in the Atlantic Ocean, which meteorologists expect the Gulf South will experience this year.

This year’s dry winter has been accompanied by unusually windy weather in Southwest Louisiana that typically only combines with La Nina patterns every several years.

That prompted the NWS in Lake Charles to issue a red flag warning and fire weather watch earlier this month warning that the region’s long dry spell combined with high winds make for “critical fire weather conditions,” the weather service wrote in a warning.

“We've had a couple of very hard-pushing, dry air masses come out of the Midwest that have really stayed situated on top of Louisiana, which allowed for some of the marsh grass to dry out. That type of grass can easily start taking on flames,” Calhoun said.

While recent weather has Lafayette poised for one of its driest starts to a year yet, the area’s dry spell isn’t likely to hold out for more than a couple of months as Southwest Louisiana’s typical rainy summer months return.

“We could see the very wet pattern return soon, or we may not. Last year we had a dry start to the year in January, February and March. And then in May, we had that massive wet period here in Southwest Louisiana,” Calhoun said.

Weather:See flooded cars, buildings in Lake Charles after the city experiences third wettest day ever

“The Climate Prediction Centers put out that they do expect the drought to continue at least over the next couple of weeks,” she added. “But coming into April and May, those showers could very much return and we'll see some better conditions start to crop up.”

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.

AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
US News and World Report

Tornado Rips Through New Orleans, Destroying Homes; One Dead

(Reuters) -A tornado blasted through New Orleans on Tuesday, killing at least one person, destroying homes and knocking down power lines, media reported, in another setback for an area that has yet to fully recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. A dark funnel cloud touched down in the city and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AccuWeather

Late-season storms in the West to put a dent in massive rainfall deficits

The last few months of the wet season across much of the West, especially from southern Oregon down through California, have been very disappointing after a promising start. Some of the biggest deficits are across southwestern Oregon and Northern California, where only 25-40% of normal rainfall has been recorded since the start of the year. In Crescent City, California, that deficit is over 23 inches. Later in the month, we'll take a closer look at how the West has done overall in the wet season. A preview: outside of western Washington and northwestern Oregon, it's been dry.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
AccuWeather

Wet weather to provide drought relief across West

AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy pattern in the northwestern United States is starting up again as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall throughout much of this week. "The Gulf of Alaska...
REDDING, CA
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
