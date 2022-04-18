ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Sign up for exclusive access to Oshkosh business happenings with our Streetwise newsletter

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVoHp_0fCM01wz00

If you've ever driven past a building and thought, "I wonder what's going to go there," I have exciting news for you:

The new Streetwise newsletter can answer those questions.

Since I took on this role as the Streetwise reporter, I've been trying to help our readers answer the big questions: What's opening? What's closing? Where can I find the best southwestern-style salad?

There's a lot happening in the Oshkosh business community — we saw many developments in 2021 and even more are planned for this year. So, to help you keep up-to-date on all the latest, I'm excited to start sending my latest business stories in Oshkosh directly to your email inbox with our free Streetwise newsletter.

From the small, mom-and-pop shops to the latest national chains eyeing our city, you'll have all the details to share with your friends and family. When someone asks you what's going on with that empty building, you can tell them.

The goal of the Streetwise beat has always been to answer those questions and any others you have about our community — openings, closings, relocations, renovations and more. If it's local and it's business, it's Streetwise.

When you sign up for this newsletter, you'll hear from me every other Thursday. I'll tell you all about the most recent Streetwise articles, highlight other regional business stories and even give you a preview of future Streetwise content I'm working on.

Are you in? Click the link below to subscribe. Thank you for reading!

Can't find the link? Click here.

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Oshkosh, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12

Sign up for the Data Dive Newsletter from KSAT

Welcome to the KSAT Data Dive newsletter. I’m Fares Sabawi, a digital journalist leading our data reporting efforts, bringing you deeper analysis that gets into the statistics. I’ve always been fascinated with data. Though people can spin information, numbers speak for themselves. In this newsletter, you’ll see our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Distractify

Restaurant Posts Customer’s Private Information After They Left a Negative Review

It's understandable that people get really passionate about the businesses that they've created. They've dumped years of their blood sweat and tears into a place, and in many instances, they don't have any option but to make that business work. This can lead to some very stressful situations and pretty impassioned emotional responses to the possible failings of one's business.
RESTAURANTS
KELOLAND TV

Pop-up market happening Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls will host a pop-up market on Wednesday. The organization says fresh and free eggs will be provided with each purchase, courtesy of Fruit of the Coop. They are also partnering with Smithfield Foods. The goal is to provide...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Small Business Convention happening Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Small business owners from the Inland Northwest have a great opportunity to connect at an upcoming event this Sunday. The convention features Spokane’s top professionals in finance, accounting, business law, human resources, marketing, commercial real estate, and more. There will be presentations, workshops, and plenty of ways to network with those with decades of business experience. Door...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Calls On Businesses To Sign Up For YouthWorks And Employ Young Baltimoreans This Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday put out a call for businesses to employ young Baltimoreans through the city’s YouthWorks program. “Baltimore youth want to work and are ready to help our local businesses soar. I urge area employers to plan for your future today by hiring through YouthWorks for your summer needs,” he said. Scott said the young people who get a job through the program come out of it with a better understanding of what they want to do with their lives. The Mayor’s Office of Employment Development has run YouthWorks for more than three decades. Each summer, thousands...
BALTIMORE, MD
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Not to ruin your Thursday, but many medical ailments can’t be 100% determined by a lab test or screenings, and are usually diagnosed solely through a doctor’s own eye and judgment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
97ZOK

A Wisconsin Home Just Went On The Market For $6 Million Dollars

Everybody, as some point, dreams about what they want in their dream home. Realistic or so far out of reach, we think about it!. I definitely want a wing in my dream mansion all for my fur babies, Ramen and Noodles. Yep, I said it and I'm not ashamed! It'd be sooo cool to have an entire room full of cat towers, wall jungle gyms, and self-cleaning litter boxes.... less work for me!
WISCONSIN STATE
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

322
Followers
202
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy