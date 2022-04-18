Wayne firefighters rescue 6 children trapped in elevator at trampoline park

Firefighters in Wayne rappelled down an elevator shaft Friday to rescue six children trapped at the Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park on Willowbrook Boulevard.

The first responders used a rope-and-pulley system to rappel around 25 feet into the elevator shaft from the third floor.

They say they freed the boys from the elevator car by opening the hatch on the ceiling of the lift, harnessing them one at a time to safety.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident at the trampoline park, which is across from the mall.

The extrication took more than an hour