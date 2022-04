For the last decade, Ohio State has been among the elite teams in college football on a yearly basis. That trend should continue in 2022. The Buckeyes are favored to win the Big Ten after losing out to Michigan last season and should be ranked inside the top five when the preseason polls are unveiled this summer. In ESPN’s current Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, which are a predictive method of measuring team strength, they are No. 2 behind Alabama.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO