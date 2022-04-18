ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Phan expands Bay Area Vietnamese food empire with new concept in Marin

By Nico Madrigal-Yankowski
Charles Phan plans to open a new restaurant in Marin called Moonset. (Drew Altizer Photography/SFWIRE/Drew Altizer Photography)

Legendary Bay Area chef Charles Phan is expanding to Marin with his latest venture, Moonset Noodle Shop, expected to open late summer or early fall. The news was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle . (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.)

Taking over the former Belcampo location in Larkspur’s Marin Country Mart, located at 2405 Larkspur Landing Circle, the Vietnamese restaurant’s menu will feature “street food-inspired small plates, several noodle options and cocktails.”

“Street food has always been in my mind: it’s one of the great treasures of Vietnam,” Phan told the Chronicle. Now, he finally has a place to share his wealth of street food-inspired knowledge.

The casual restaurant will feature mì hoành thánh, bún bò Huế and bún riêu — all noodle soups with different broths, but not much customization will be afforded. “God would strike me,” Phan said, if he were to allow modifications.

The name Moonset comes from “The Tale of Kiều,” a famous literary poem in Vietnam, according to Phan. “It’s about a love story. I always like a name that doesn’t say anything,” he told SFGATE. “Slanted Door is the same way. When you come, you discover, but you don’t have a notion.” Phan and his team also liked how the moon can set in either the daylight or the nighttime, mirroring how noodles can be a meal any time of the day.

The 2,800-square-foot venue will seat about 100 people after Phan’s team removed the butcher shop cases from the previous tenants.

With the openings of Moonset and Slanted Door’s Napa location, Phan will have seven Bay Area restaurants, after recently debuting Chuck’s Takeaway in the Mission.

