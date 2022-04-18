ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Late blast of winter tonight

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJZaG_0fCLylJW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzYFj_0fCLylJW00

We have a marvelous Monday and start to the work week to enjoy before a winter storm rolls into the area for Tuesday. This morning, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s alongside clear skies and light winds. Make sure to bundle up and grab the sunglasses for the day ahead. Temperatures will likely remain cool for the balance of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PkAe_0fCLylJW00

The afternoon will feature more sunshine, highs in the lower to middle 50s, and a light north breeze of 5-10 mph. We will remain dry through the afternoon and evening, but by the overnight into Tuesday morning it will turn a bit more active as a winter storm approaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqZrE_0fCLylJW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23u96I_0fCLylJW00

A burst of heavy snow is likely for many folks at the onset of this storm, especially past midnight into Tuesday morning. However, that snow will transition into a wintry mix for the valleys by the time we reach the Tuesday morning commute. Thereafter, the wintry mix will flop over to plain old rain showers in the lower elevations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i05wo_0fCLylJW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2LkE_0fCLylJW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5wd2_0fCLylJW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGSNs_0fCLylJW00

Across the higher terrain the snow and wintry mix will accumulate allowing for travel headaches Tuesday. A dusting to 4″ is expected in the Greens. A solid 4-8″ is forecast for the mid to high slopes of the northern Adirondacks with 12-18″ for the central and southern Adirondacks. Meanwhile, the valleys may experience a sloppy dusting to an inch before transitioning over to a 0.10″ to as much as 0.75″ of rain. The system will exit by midweek with drier weather and breaks of sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4doy_0fCLylJW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7R9y_0fCLylJW00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Winter Storm#Greens#Nexstar Media Inc
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy