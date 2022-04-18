ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rain & snow showers on Monday, 60s later this week

By Chad Roethlisberger
wearegreenbay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: Snow showers will mix with some rain throughout the day under cloud skies. Highs will remain well below average...

www.wearegreenbay.com

KGET

Rain expected in Kern by Monday morning, snow at higher elevations

Bakersfield can expect stormy weather beginning early Monday morning. Most forecast models predict the valley could see between .25″ and .75″ of rain, while the mountains could see up to 1.15″ of precipitation. Snow levels will remain above 6,000′ so this system isn’t expected to bring much snow to the county. Sunday will bring temperature […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Windy And Cold Monday With Scattered Snow Showers

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved across metro Denver early Monday morning with gusty winds behind it from the north. After a high of 66 degrees on Sunday in the Mile High City we will spend most of the day today in the 30s. We are expecting scattered snow showers off and on through the day, especially between the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be light and mostly confined to grassy areas. Locations north of Interstate 70 won’t see much snow. The heaviest totals in the Denver area will be in the foothills of Jefferson County and on the Palmer Divide in Douglas County and Elbert County. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Conditions will be worse over the eastern plains and in south-central Colorado today where we could see the wind and snow create tough driving, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. White-out conditions will be possible in some areas. It will stay windy at times and cold on Tuesday and we will have the continued chance for some light snow showers. Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday and that trend will take up into the upcoming weekend.
DENVER, CO
State
Wisconsin State
NBC San Diego

Rain, Mountain Snow in San Diego County Forecast for Monday

Enjoy a few more days of sunshine, San Diego. A storm is moving in this weekend to bring some showers to the area as early as Sunday. Expect warm weather from an offshore flow Friday and most of Saturday before a wind shift will bring a weather change for Sunday, NBC 7 weathercaster Brooke Martell said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC6.com

Sunny & breezy today, rain later this week

Another day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running slightly warmer than average for the afternoon. The average high for this time of year is still in the upper 40s and today we will top out in the low to mid 50s. We will still have to deal with the gusty winds today. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX2now.com

Scattered rain this Tuesday, with highs in the 60s

ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a wet start this morning. There’ll be some scattered rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 60s and windy, too. We’ll also see some scattered showers through Thursday, but there will be dry time as well. It’ll be much cooler by Thursday with highs only in the 40s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WOWK 13 News

From 70s to snow showers!

(WOWK) — After hitting the mid 70s Wednesday, there is a chance for some snow showers in the region starting in the wee hours of Saturday morning. See the slideshow below for an idea of what’s in store: Most of the region will not see any snow stick but there could be some accumulation in […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Storm headed for Southern California to start the week with rain, snow

The unseasonably warm start to spring is about to make way for cooler temperatures, rain and snow. A Pacific storm system with an atmospheric river moisture source is on its way to Southern California, which will start seeing cloudier skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.  The storm could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to the region's mountains and as much as 1½ inches of rain to the valleys and coasts. It will also bring gusty winds, as strong as 50 mph in the mountains. The brief storm system could bring brief heavy downpours with minor flooding, so Monday morning commuters should beware of slick roads and minor mud and debris flows near recent burn areas. The storm could also bring several inches of snow to elevations above 6,500 feet.
ENVIRONMENT

