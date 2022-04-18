‘Sonic Heardle’ uses the hedgehog’s music history in the guessing game

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re a fan of Wordle, the free, addictive, five-letter word game that became a 2021 sensation thanks to Facebook and The New York Times, you probably know about the dozens of copy-cat variations: There’s Lewdle, which is completely profane, don’t play it in the office; Absurdle, which is really, really, really hard; Nerdle, for math geeks; and Crosswordle, which has taken the popular puzzle game and turned it into a crossword. Now enter Heardle, a daily music game that’s more “Name That Tune” than “Words with Friends.” It’s guaranteed to frustrate, challenge and wholeheartedly test your knowledge of current pop, hip-hop and rock -- and also get a song or two stuck in your head along the way.
