‘Sonic Heardle’ uses the hedgehog’s music history in the guessing game

By Will Nelson
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sonic The Hedgehog version of Heardle – the musical version of Wordle – has been released by a fan. Called Sonic Heardle, the daily song guessing game can be found here (via Sonic Stadium). As expected, this version of the game gives players six attempts to guess a song from...

www.nme.com

