‘Sonic Heardle’ uses the hedgehog’s music history in the guessing game

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is setting the stage for Muichiro Tokito's return to the anime with the third season! The entire Hashira line up was introduced towards the end of the anime's first season, but it was only scratching the surface of each one. As we had seen during the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arc follow ups in the years after, there are not only more mysteries about each of their respective personalities but their various techniques as well. Now we will soon get two see two more of these mysterious Hashira in the heat of battle.

COMICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO