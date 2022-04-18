ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Prepare for no Wi-Fi: I’ve ridden Amtrak across California, and these are my tips for traveling long distances by train

By Bill Buchanan
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcEda_0fCLy5WN00
Amtrak's California Zephyr passes a plateau during its daily 2,438-mile trip to Emeryville/San Francisco from Chicago, which takes roughly 52 hours. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

East of Colfax, California, the route of the California Zephyr curves around a mountain at a place called Cape Horn on a ledge hacked out of rock in the 1860s. If you’re aboard the eastbound Zephyr, look out to the right; you’ll see the North Fork of the American River about a mile away and 1,300 feet below you.

A century ago, the railroad promoted this canyon view as one of the scenic splendors along its route through the Sierra Nevada. Trains paused here to allow riders to drink it in.

Although trains no longer linger at Cape Horn, the view from the window is still the best reason to hop aboard Amtrak.

I’ve ridden Amtrak all over the country since I was a teenager in the 1970s. When friends find out that I’ve spent days at a time on a train, they often ask me to tell them what it’s like. When gasoline is expensive, like it is now, curiosity usually deepens.

Beyond the scenery, riding long-distance trains is a novelty. It’s time off the grid, a chance to mingle if you feel social (or hole up with a book if you don’t). The trains have sleeper compartments with four types of rooms , coach seats larger than what you’d find in first class on a plane, a lounge and food service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Vqmj_0fCLy5WN00
The Coast Starlight runs near the Pacific Ocean south of San Luis Obispo, March 2014. (Courtesy of Bill Buchanan )

There are setbacks. Much of the food is prepackaged or microwave fare, the schedules are unreliable, service is uneven, some of the railcars date to the 1980s and trains are sometimes delayed for hours. As it recovers from the worst of the pandemic, Amtrak is enduring equipment and staffing shortages. This adds to the unpredictability.

But if you can accept the limits, then the ride becomes something special. It’s like a slow meal instead of fast food.

If you decide to try Amtrak this summer for something more than a day trip, here’s my sense of how to make the most of it, especially if it’s your first time aboard.

The Zephyr and the Starlight

Amtrak, which operates most of the intercity trains in the U.S., has 15 long-distance routes. The Bay Area is served by two, the Seattle-to-Los Angeles Coast Starlight, and the Emeryville-to-Chicago California Zephyr.

The Starlight presents great views along the Pacific Ocean and in the Cascades, and the Zephyr’s scenery excels in the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies.

That’s not to overlook the Nevada desert, Midwestern farmland, the routes through cities and neighborhoods and the sensation of blasting through small towns.

Amtrak has stopped producing its own guides to the scenery — which makes me wonder how deeply it understands the appeal of its own product — but you can find guides from 2014 online, like these posted by Upgraded Points for the Zephyr and Starlight . The information is dated, of course. Just keep your eyes open and watch for wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjsQt_0fCLy5WN00
Patricia Johnson makes up a bed in one of the rooms in a sleeper car on Amtrak's California Zephyr. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Starlight and Zephyr use bi-level Superliner cars, with most of the seats and rooms upstairs. Each coach and sleeper has one-person bathrooms, like those on a plane. Sleepers also have a shower. The most expensive rooms, the bedrooms, include private bathrooms with showers.

Two people can share a roomette, if they like each other and at least one is agile enough to clamber into the top fold-down bed.

The sightseer lounge offers the best viewing on the train. It has large windows that curve into the ceiling, with chairs and tables on the upper floor. You’ll find tables and a food counter selling snacks, drinks and microwave items downstairs.

Limited access to the diner

Food should be a major selling point for train travel, along with the scenery and the freedom to move around onboard.

Until last year, I would have said the onboard food was mediocre at best, but last year, Amtrak upgraded its meals in the dining cars on its western trains. The menu is limited, but the dozen meals I ate in the Zephyr’s diner in 2021 were good. This trend is positive.

However, coach riders can’t currently use the diner. Instead, they may buy food in the lounge or bring food aboard.

Excluding coach passengers from the diner began in 2019 on some of Amtrak’s eastern trains, as part of a general downgrade of dining car service, then spread to the western trains when the pandemic hit. Amtrak has now rebuilt its dining service on its western routes, at least regarding the quality of the food. First-class passengers get meals in the diner as part of their ticket, so they have priority. It’s not clear when diners will reopen to all passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02e1up_0fCLy5WN00
Mark Hunter serves breakfast to Bill Squier and Julie Blethen on Amtrak's California Zephyr during its daily trip to Emeryville/San Francisco from Chicago. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

I haven’t met any other train rider who prefers this first-class-only policy. Enjoying a hot meal while the world passes your window is another part of the experience that Amtrak underplays.

Amtrak posts its menus : “Traditional dining” applies to the Zephyr and Starlight, and “cafe” means lounge.

A few major stations include places that sell food. Denver Union Station, remodeled and expanded a decade ago, has full restaurants and a hotel. If the timing works, you can use these stops to load up on food before returning on board.

Once when I was passing through Albuquerque, New Mexico, my brother and his wife met my train at the station with a bag of burgers.

I haven’t used DoorDash or Uber Eats for trainside delivery, but I’ve thought about it. Coordinating with the train’s arrival would be iffy. Most station stops are short, and the timekeeping is a moving target.

Scheduling tips and fare expectations

Due to freight traffic, equipment problems, weather, unavailable crews and “trespasser incidents,” intercity trains often run late.

For example, in the early 1980s, I was aboard the short-lived overnight Sacramento-Los Angeles Spirit of California when it was blocked in Jack London Square by a truck parked too close to the tracks.

Amtrak is a tenant on most of its routes. If a freight train on the same track breaks down or has a crewing problem, the passenger train often has to wait.

To track a train’s progress, see ASM transit docs , which pull data from Amtrak. Amtrak also tweets train status notices at @AmtrakAlerts , but it doesn’t post every delay. You can sign up for Amtrak text alerts when you get your ticket.

Amtrak no longer creates timetables that show a route and schedule at a glance. The Rail Passengers Association maintains an archive of past timetables that can at least tell you where your train is going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCN6j_0fCLy5WN00
This is the best of train travel. The Colorado River in Colorado, as seen through a window on the California Zephyr in June 2021. No billboards, gas stations, crowds or traffic. (Courtesy of Bill Buchanan )

The Starlight and Zephyr usually operate daily, but for now, the Zephyr does not originate on Sundays or Mondays. The reduced schedule is a pandemic staffing holdover. There’s no word on when it’ll go daily again.

The Zephyr leaves Emeryville in the morning and reaches Chicago in the afternoon two days later. It covers 2,438 miles and takes about 52 hours.

The Starlight takes 34 hours to travel 1,137 miles from LA to Seattle. From the Bay Area, the ride is about 24 hours to Seattle and 10-12 hours to LA.

Amtrak uses yield pricing, so fares are lowest when you buy early and travel offseason. Check for sales or deals. As I write this, a one-way trip from Emeryville to Denver for one adult on June 1 costs $118 for coach, $703 for a roomette and $1,679 for a bedroom. For two adults, it’s $236, $891 or $1,867, respectively.

Amtrak is short on equipment and staff this year, and backup capacity is scarce if an engine conks out or a car develops problems. The Superliner cars used on the Zephyr and Starlight date as far back as the early 1980s and have problems associated with age. Some veteran riders in the sleepers bring old towels to wedge against a rattling door or binder clips to hold room curtains shut when the fastener has worn out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17e8TM_0fCLy5WN00
Jean and David Bartlett enjoy their sleeper car on Amtrak's California Zephyr. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In the passengers forum at rail site Trainorders.com, it’s easy to find complaints about canceled trains, unexplained delays, faulty equipment and reassigned accommodations. I’ve run into all of this, although I’ve had no problems with the people on Amtrak’s customer service desk when working out a problem. And I’ve generally encountered friendly employees on board during the last several trips.

When you’re on board, if you’re feeling extroverted, head to the lounge. No one’s in a rush. You’re all shipboard companions. On different trips before the pandemic, when diners were open to all and passengers were required to share tables, I met a jockey, a retired military base commander, Mennonite farmers and a Canadian Mountie.

I’ve also spent trips lost in a book or catching up on sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Wzal_0fCLy5WN00
A man rides an Amtrak train in April 2018 in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Zephyr and Starlight don’t have Wi-Fi, and some parts of the routes are too remote for cell service. You tell me if that’s a feature or a defect. (Many Amtrak routes do have Wi-Fi , including the Capitol Corridor and other California regional trains.)

Cascades by moonlight, a rainbow in the desert

The views vary with weather, time of year and plain luck. The variety keeps things interesting.

One more word about the view from Cape Horn: You usually see it only from eastbound trains. Westbound trains typically use a parallel track that goes through a tunnel at that location.

The ride above Donner Lake is a favorite, but my peak moment came while barreling through the desert. I had passed through Nevada dozens of times by then, but one evening after a summer storm, we paced a rainbow for dozens of miles.

In Colorado, the Fraser, Glenwood and Gore canyons stand out. Further east, at a spot called Plainview where the eastbound train begins its descent into Denver, you can see the city for an hour ahead of your arrival.

Perhaps the best view on either train is of the Pacific Ocean south of San Luis Obispo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApLSZ_0fCLy5WN00
A passenger takes in the sights as Amtrak's California Zephyr passes through a town in March 2017. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If the Starlight runs late, you’ll nab daytime views of Mount Shasta. But one of my best trips in that region was lit by a full moon on a cloudless night.

My other favorite viewing location onboard is the window at the rear of the last car. If it isn’t blocked, you can watch the countryside recede.

And maybe get lost in your thoughts, wondering at everything that’s out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmAsv_0fCLy5WN00
Utah, viewed from the rear of the California Zephyr, October 2017. (Courtesy of Bill Buchanan )

More Travel News

This gorgeous, uncrowded Bay Area hike near Point Reyes just reopened

Why Disneyland removed the McDonald's Fry Wagon, the most irresistible food option in the entire park

Bought by a local entrepreneur, a California Central Coast town is the real-life Schitt’s Creek

California's 'Sesame Street' theme park just opened and the reviews are in

Routes: Delta transcontinental flights will get an upgrade; TSA goes gender-neutral; more Europe service at SFO

Turo is a San Francisco tech company that lets you rent out your car, but don’t call it a car rental company

Comments / 6

Michael Mills
1d ago

enjoy the ride and the views. talk to your fellow americans. who cares about your precious wifi?

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

This Travel Hack Will Save You Up to 20% on Train Trips in the U.S.

If you're not exactly in a hurry to get to your destination, but don't want to drive yourself there, one of the best travel options is to hop aboard your nearest Amtrak train. A train ride will allow you to take a little time and meander through America, catching glimpses of its beauty along the way. And though train travel can take a little more time than flying or driving, it can prove to be both more rewarding and can actually end up being a more economic option as well — as long as you plan ahead.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Emeryville, CA
State
California State
City
Colfax, CA
State
Utah State
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Travel#Amtrak Train#Dining Car#Passenger Trains#California Zephyr#Emeryville San Francisco#The North Fork#The Sierra Nevada
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disneyland
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy