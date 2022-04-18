ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Alerts in place for all of the Twin Tiers from this afternoon until tomorrow morning

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday! An area of high pressure is in control this morning which is allowing for us to stay dry and quiet for the start of the day. Changes are on the way. Active weather returns this afternoon. Clouds increase heading into the afternoon and rain moves in. This is with...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: Skies will remain sunny for Tuesday with seasonably cool air remaining in place. Highs reach around 70 degrees. WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the Mississippi River Valley mid week will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few light showers in the evening time. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Falls#Twin Tiers#Winter Storm#Winter Weather Alerts
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
8 News Now

Breezy winds on the way back

High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Cloudy and damp now, clearing and cooler tonight

Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies continue over the River City as we wait for a passing cold front. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible, 20-30 percent this evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s....
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy