ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NY

Marion man arrested following domestic incident

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Police arrested a Marion man following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas M. Simmons, 28, of...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police arrest man for domestic battery

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Jasper man was arrested for a domestic fight on Saturday afternoon according to Jasper police. Police identified the attacker as 18-year-old Jake Rose. The fight was reported to police about 1 p.m. A police spokesperson says officers found Rose beating another man shortly after they arrived on the scene. The […]
JASPER, IN
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Man Arrested for Interrupting Easter Church Service

An Ontario County man was arrested Sunday after interrupting an Easter Church service. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 49-year-old Thane Jenkins of Bloomfield. Jenkins was arrested in front of the New Hope Fellowship Church on Routes 5&20 in East Bloomfield. He was attempting to attend the service, yelling, and screaming at the churchgoers. Police also say he had been banned from entering the church. Jenkins was also seen driving erratically back-and-forth on Routes 5 & 20.
BLOOMFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, NY
City
Wayne, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for ATV theft in Chemung County

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals following an ongoing investigation into the theft of property. According to police, Patrick M. Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, and Cody L. Pike, 22, of Lowman, were found to be in possession of an ATV and UTV that were recently stolen […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Marion Town Court#Fingerlakes1 Com App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy