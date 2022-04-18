2022 NFL Draft: Edge rushers worth targeting by KC Chiefs
By Lyle Graversen
FanSided
1 day ago
The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a glaring need for edge defenders as they enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Typically, General manager Brett Veach has worked hard to not have these types of glaring holes in the roster by the time the draft starts, but with every day that passes, it...
Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make some more history. Mahomes is going to be the NFL’s first billionaire. He’s going to make $503 million from NFL money, plus make even more cash in business moves with his endorsements. Some of those endorsement deals are...
The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with a notable wide receiver on Monday. According to multiple reports, the AFC North franchise released former third round NFL Draft pick Miles Boykin. Boykin, 25, was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Baltimore.
Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are off the clock until Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Their first pick is not until the 44th selection, which will be Friday, April 29, when the draft takes place in Las Vegas. The Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson cost them this year’s first-rounder, No. 13 overall, which went to the Houston Texans with two more future first-round picks.
Since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop superstar wife, Ciara, have made themselves right at home in Denver. Now, the couple have officially made Colorado their home after purchasing a $25 million mansion in a suburb south of Denver, according to Denver Business Journal.
The 2022 NFL Draft is around the corner and the New England Patriots still have a lot of holes to fill. First and foremost, the cornerback position is going to need attention following the loss of J.C. Jackson. Typically, Bill Belichick doesn’t draft the team’s biggest needs in the first round — but, he did make an exception last year by selecting Mac Jones.
With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds. Over the next month...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "With the 24th pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select..."Barring a trade to move up or down, Dallas Cowboys fans will be waiting with anticipation for the words following that phrase. The first round of the NFL Draft is on April 28 and analysts are in the final stretch of researching hundreds upon hundreds of NFL prospects. One of those analysts is Dane Brulger with The Athletic. "It's a labor of love and it takes a full year," Brugler said. "It's not just watching tape and understanding what they do on the field. It's the...
Comments / 0