ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

By Sheila Dang
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFNZ8_0fCLvR4j00

April 18 (Reuters) - Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse.

The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability.

Such an idea is many years away and will require collaboration between companies and metaverse developers, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Epic Games. read more

FlickPlay is an app where players can unlock digital collectibles by using an interactive map of their actual surroundings, and then use their phone's camera to overlay the collectibles onto the real world and interact with the objects to make videos and other content. On Monday, the app announced its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called Flicky, which will feature designs of an anthropomorphic chameleon wearing different clothes. read more

A portion of people who acquire a Flicky will be able to use the NFT as their avatar on The Sandbox, a web and mobile game where players can build a three-dimensional virtual world.

Initially, Flicky owners will unlock a version of the chameleon to use on The Sandbox, but soon they will be able to use the exact version of the digital asset that is stored on the blockchain in both games, said Pierina Merino, founder and chief executive of FlickPlay, adding that the company is working with The Sandbox to reach interoperability by the end of the year.

The integration is notable because it may be the first to bridge an NFT in the virtual world with usage linked to the physical world, said Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox.

The partnership with FlickPlay will help "create a more immersive experience that extends into the metaverse and The Sandbox," he said.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

3D ads come to Facebook, Instagram in step toward the metaverse

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc will make it easier for brands to run three-dimensional ads on Facebook and Instagram through a new partnership with an ecommerce technology firm. The integration with VNTANA will allow brands to upload the 3D models of their products to the social media platforms and easily...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Minecraft vs. The Sandbox vs. Other Metaverse Games: A SWOT-Off

A Metaverse SWOT for “Minecraft” as a competitive force in the metaverse market when considering modern technologies. Strengths: Extendable game with an abstract codebase, player customization on game, avatar, and server. Weaknesses: Per-server economies, short server life, low resource vanilla gameplay. High dollar market with nft ecosystem. Expensive Pay-to-Play licensing. Expensive to play. Legal landscape. Legal landscape. Strong community. Interoperability of plugins.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $22,501 In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $22,501, which is 2.85x the current floor price of 2.54 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

Why Augmented Reality Could Be the Portal to the Metaverse

The Metaverse tends to ebb and flow between absurdity and hype. AR is the most suited doorway for consuming material out of the three. AR has the potential to thrive as a Metaverse doorway. The simplicity of AR may significantly superior to a VR headset, which takes hours to set up, which will almost certainly be too pricey for general use. The future should be broad and friendly, enabling many people to enter the new world of the Metaverse's new world with ease of use.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Epic Games#Sandbox#Mobile Game#Video Game#Meta Platforms Inc#Nft
TechCrunch

Microsoft is reportedly looking to bring ads to free-to-play Xbox games

“We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for players and developers but we don’t have anything further to share,” a spokesperson for Microsoft told Insider. TechCrunch reached out to Microsoft, but the company did not have any additional information to share beyond its original statement to Insider.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Avatar
Android Authority

The worst Android apps to ever grace the Play Store

You honestly can't get much worse than these. Here are the worst Android apps to ever grace the Google Play Store. There are a lot of bad Android apps out there. You can find them at any point with a quick search. Many developers put up subpar work trying to compete with larger or more talented developers, resulting in an endless supply of watered-down clones, apps that look like someone published a coding tutorial, and plenty of other misfires that stand to only make the good apps look better.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Do you connect your Android to a Windows PC? Changes are coming

Transferring photos and videos from your phone to your computer can be tricky. Tap or click here to easily transfer your photos and videos off of Facebook. For a while, the most common method used was a USB cable to connect your Android phone to your Windows computer. But after...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

A Windows 11 tool to enable the Google Play Store was actually malware

The sketchy tool also created a hidden folder, copied your browser data, and redirected users to questionable links. A third-party tool that installed the Play Store on Windows 11 PCs also brought a variety of other nasty additions. Windows Toolbox installed a malicious Chrome extension and sketchy scripts. The extension...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Android spyware steals Facebook credentials — installed by over 100,000 users

Mobile cybersecurity researchers discovered a harmful Android app on the Google Play Store that steals users' Facebook credentials to gain full access to their data, including credit card details, conversations, searches and more. Cybersecurity company Pradeo detected the malicious Android app, discovering that it uses social engineering techniques to steal...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

A retailer’s guide to the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook’s rebrand into Meta has prompted most consumers to conceptualize the metaverse, but they thought it was still science fiction akin to the Matrix franchise or Ready Player One.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

How to Improve Privacy in Conversational AI

Chatbots are a significant part in daily business marketing and interaction. Chatbots create valuable opportunities for organizations to transparently relate with their clients. The most frequently asked question in this regard is – how can the privacy of client and business data be guaranteed when AI-driven correspondence is utilized? In this article we will examine some tips which will help in answering the big question. Here are some techniques that will guarantee privacy in conversational AI with chatbots in different ways, which include two-factor authentication and personal data verification.
SOFTWARE
WTAJ

How content creators make money off social media platforms

(Stacker) — The days of content creators being compensated with beauty products and swag may soon be over as the now-multibillion-dollar content creation industry transitions toward monetary compensation from platforms. To illustrate various pay-to-create models, Planoly examined the business models and creator compensation programs for eight of the biggest online media platforms to see how […]
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Google Chrome vs. Samsung Internet: Which Android Browser Is Better?

There's a good chance you use Google Chrome on a daily basis. After all, it's the world's most popular web browser. And while there are certainly good things to be said about it, you'd be surprised by the features other browsers offer. One of such browsers is Samsung Internet. Samsung...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

New Microsoft OneDrive feature turns Windows 11 File Explorer on its head

Microsoft has released a new version of Windows 11 that introduces tighter integration between cloud storage service OneDrive and the File Explorer app. Available to members of the early-access program, Build 22593 allows Windows 11 users to configure OneDrive as the default File Explorer folder, for easy access to documents and other files stored in the cloud.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Twitter co-founder Dorsey takes aim at board in series of tweets

April 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey took aim at the social media company's board in a series of tweets late on Monday as it weighs Elon Musk's $43 billion takeover offer. Dorsey, who is also a Twitter board member, added to the chatter on the micro-blogging...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy