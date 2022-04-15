This teen died by suicide. Now his family is suing social media

Tesla CEO Elon Musk polled Twitter on Saturday, asking whether a new social media platform should be created to challenge Twitter and sparking speculation that the billionaire might be the one to do so. In a series of tweets on Friday, the Space X founder asked if the time has...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After using a vape, an Atlanta teen, accused of not complying, was tasered at a local skate park. The teen was arrested for disorderly conduct, but the family and attorney allege the only conduct of concern should be that of the officer. “Get on the [expletive]...
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
The doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick to attend his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre on Wednesday is the same man who appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s Infowars show two days earlier to call Covid-19 vaccines “poison”, it has emerged.Dr Benjamin Marble was “alarmed” by his observations of Mr Jones on Monday and advised him to go to an emergency room or to call 911, according to court documents filed by Mr Jones’ attorneys on Wednesday.When Mr Jones refused, the Florida-based physician told him to remain at home, the...
An ex-nursing home administrator who accused former President of the United States Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 has had her Twitter account locked for violating the platform's policy relating to Covid information. Juanita Broaddrick, 79, published a tweet on April 9 which called into question the effectiveness of...
A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
Alex Jones has claimed he is being “treated worse than somebody on death row” in a video rant as he faces calls to be arrested for twice dodging a deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.The far-right conspiracy theorist posted a pre-recorded video on his Infowars website on Thursday complaining about the criticism he has received for missing his court-ordered appearances this week.“Somebody on death row is allowed to go get their medical treatment and hearings and things are postponed but I’m treated worse than somebody on death row,” he said.Mr Jones was scheduled...
Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans shares son Jace with former high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, who has avoided the public eye since since they split in August 2009. However, he was later featured in an episode of Teen...
The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Standing in a semicircle on a green and blue patterned rug, a group of 4- and 5-year-old children in Riverside County, Calif., performed a call-and-response with their teacher. "Who's our president?" the teacher asked in a video filmed last month. "Biden!" the children responded. "What do we want to do...
Washington Post internet reporter Taylor Lorenz appeared to rip MSNBC on Sunday, saying the network "f--ked up royally" after a segment about online harassment that she participated in resulted in "even worse online harassment." Lorenz, who left The New York Times for the Post this year, was interviewed for an...
