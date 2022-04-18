Deaths of 3 women in Lumberton remain unsolved after 5 years

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Monday marked five years since, in a span of less than two months, the bodies of three women were found within a four-block area in Lumberton.

Their deaths remain unsolved and the FBI reward for information about the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine has grown to $40,000.

Bennett was found dead inside a home on Peachtree Street on April 18, 2017. Jones was found dead the same day outside a home on East 5th Street. Oxendine was found dead outside a home on East 8th Street on June 3, 2017.

Shelia Price said Jones, her daughter, was found naked, upside-down in a dumpster with fractures on her face and chest. She said the last five years have felt like a nightmare she can’t wake up from.

A small memorial made of flowers and statues stands outside the East Lumberton building where her body was found. Price said she finds herself thinking of the day their bodies were found all the time.

“That’s where I’m still at today, because I don’t know who killed my daughter- why, where, when?” Price said. “I don’t even know what day my daughter died, all I know is when she was found.”

She said she can’t believe authorities don’t consider the deaths murders.

“What do they think happened to those girls?” Price said. “Do they think my daughter just decided to strip naked and crawl up into a filthy trash can to die?”

She recalled meeting with law enforcement shortly after the bodies were found.

“We had three FBI agents, three SBI agents, two detectives from the police department, me, my daughter and the medical examiner,” she said. “He told them, and this is how he said it, ‘Out of all three girls, Rhonda Jones went down fighting for her life.’ How can they not call that homicide?

She said the way the case was handled has shaken her faith in law enforcement, citing the fact that rape and DNA kits collected from the women’s bodies went untested for more than a year and a half.

“When you have a triple- and I’m going to call it what it is- murder case, and you let rape and DNA kits sit on a shelf for almost two years, you haven’t planned on trying to solve them, period,” Price said.

She said in spite of the lack of answers so far, she doesn’t plan to stop looking.

“I’ve been told if I put Rhonda’s urn in a closet or something, it probably wouldn’t hurt as bad,” she said. “Every time I look at it, I know I’m not stopping. I’ll never stop until I get justice for my young one.”

“We are speaking in behalf of the victims,” Nancee Bennett, the mother of Christina “Kristin” Bennett said in a post on the Lumberton Police Department’s Facebook page Monday . “We are speaking for the lives that are lost. We are speaking to the public. Please help us pursue justice for Kristin, Rhonda, and Megan. If you have heard something, know something, or have seen something, please contact Law Enforcement.

“No information is too small or trivial. If you are fearful, call or contact Law Enforcement anonymously. If you prefer you can make arrangements to meet with a plain clothed police officer of your preference, in an unmarked vehicle, in a undisclosed location of your choice. But please make that call!

“If you ‘care,’ you will ‘share,’ what information you may have concerning our daughters deaths,” Bennett said in the post. “This is not just a ‘city matter,’ this is a ‘community matter.’ There are many rumors circulating concerning these cases which are blatantly untrue and have been ruled out, by investigative means. But, please if you have pertinent information, do the right thing, and come forward.”

In the years since the deaths, Price founded “Shatter the Silence,” an advocacy group for missing and murdered people in the area. News13 will air a special report about the organization on Friday.

A memorial event for the three women is planned for Saturday at Luther Britt Park. It begins at 1 p.m.

The FBI declined an interview request about the cases. The Lumberton Police Department also declined.

Captain Vernon Johnson of the Department’s investigative division said his team is still following up on leads, which have slowed over the years. He said the FBI plans to release a podcast about the case. It was meant to come out Monday to coincide with the anniversary but was delayed.

Lumberton police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are continuing to investigate the deaths . Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detective David Williford at 910-671-3845; Lumberton police Lt. Jennifer White at 910-671-3845; FBI Special Agent Glenn at 704-672-6100 option 2; or District Attorney investigator Harold Jackson at 910-272-5910.

