How do local real-estate professionals deal with clients who prove to be challenges? We asked some top industry professionals for their feedback:. Mark Middendorf, Long & Foster: “If you think a specific property is the right one for your buyer, as their representative, you should discuss with them all of the reasons why based on the criteria and feedback they have shared with you. A good buyer’s agent is also a good listener. However, they are the ones that will be living there, so ultimately, the decision is theirs.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO