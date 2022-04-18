ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Police Repeat Request For Public's Help Finding Third Suspect In Death Of News Crew Guard

SFGate
 1 day ago

OAKLAND (BCN) Police repeated a month-old request for help from the public finding the third suspect in the shooting death of a man guarding a news crew in Oakland in November. In a social media post at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oakland police reported that 27-year-old Laron Gilbert is wanted...

www.sfgate.com

