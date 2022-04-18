ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Democratic lawmakers want relief from new fees they put into law

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQbKI_0fCLrKHi00

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are touting legislation to save people and businesses money this year.

  • How? By postponing new fees they put into law in recent years.

Why it matters: Democrats — who control all of state government — are focused on lowering costs as affordability becomes the central issue of the 2022 election.

  • Yet, the fact that they approved and supported new fees undercuts their argument.

Driving the news: A measure to temporarily delay the new road usage fees and lower vehicle registration surcharges debuts in a legislative committee on Monday.

What's more: Two other measures advancing at the Capitol would lighten the load of new fees on businesses that Democrats implemented.

Between the lines: The budgetary maneuvering would use federal pandemic relief dollars and surplus state revenue to cover the missing revenue.

  • "It's important for us to give relief to our constituents and to Coloradans who, over the course of the last few months, have seen a very significant increase in gas prices," state Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) told the Colorado Sun.

The other side: Republican lawmakers say Democrats are now seeing the unpopularity of their fee hikes. "That's not surprising they are delaying implementation … they are trying to minimize the pain that mostly they caused," Sen. Chris Holbert, the Republican leader, told John.

  • "If you really cared, you'd just repeal it," quipped Jesse Mallory, state director for the conservative Americans for Prosperity.

Of note: AFP is one of two conservative groups alongside others who filed a lawsuit earlier this month designed to invalidate the new road usage and gas fees.

  • They argue the added costs violate a new voter-approved state law that requires a statewide vote for new fee-funded enterprises.

Comments / 107

Independent life
1d ago

Yep, that seems to be the rules lately. If you pass an unpopular law, just be the hero in your campaign and delay its implementation, until after the election that is!

Reply(8)
160
MSMisdestroyingthecountry
1d ago

Of course they do! Democrats have a track record of creating terrible policy then patting themselves on the back when they try to correct it 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
156
Mary
23h ago

See what happens when you flee from California to get away from high taxes only to take your voting practices with you? You brought there to here and made here the same as there.

Reply(3)
106
Related
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
POLITICS
Tri-City Herald

Governor signs into law 3 new bills that put restrictions on guns in WA

Elected leaders joined Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday in Olympia as he signed into law a package of new gun legislation for the state of Washington. The package included three new pieces of additional gun legislation passed during the 2022 session: restrictions on guns at school board meetings, local government meetings and election facilities; restrictions on ghost guns; and bans on “high-capacity” magazines.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Roberts
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Lawmakers#State Of Colorado#New Money
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Toby Hazlewood

Nancy Pelosi Calls Out Florida’s Ageing and Broken Infrastructure During Visit to the Sunshine State

America needs to invest in its old and broken infrastructure. Speaker Nancy PelosiGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Palm Beach County this weekend, and in a press conference decided to comment upon the ageing infrastructure that is in sore need of maintenance in Florida and across the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Focus May Sink Democrats’ Supreme Court Ethics Push

Ginni Thomas’s texts to a Trump White House official reinvigorated congressional Democrats’ calls to hold the Supreme Court to a code of ethics but tying it to her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, may make it harder to pass. The focus on Thomas, one of the most conservative justices,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
915
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy