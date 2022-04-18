Colorado Democratic lawmakers want relief from new fees they put into law

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are touting legislation to save people and businesses money this year.

How? By postponing new fees they put into law in recent years.

Why it matters: Democrats — who control all of state government — are focused on lowering costs as affordability becomes the central issue of the 2022 election.

Yet, the fact that they approved and supported new fees undercuts their argument.

Driving the news: A measure to temporarily delay the new road usage fees and lower vehicle registration surcharges debuts in a legislative committee on Monday.

Starting this July, a new 2-cent per gallon fee goes into effect. But this legislation would delay the start of that charge until next January — just after the 2022 election.

What's more: Two other measures advancing at the Capitol would lighten the load of new fees on businesses that Democrats implemented.

Mandatory payments into the state's new family and medical leave program begin in January, but now legislation would lower the required contributions from 0.9% of a paycheck to 0.81%.

The increased surcharges on businesses — approved in 2020 to replenish the state's unemployment trust fund — would lessen as part of an effort to infuse the system with $600 million in new money.

Between the lines: The budgetary maneuvering would use federal pandemic relief dollars and surplus state revenue to cover the missing revenue.

"It's important for us to give relief to our constituents and to Coloradans who, over the course of the last few months, have seen a very significant increase in gas prices," state Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) told the Colorado Sun.

The other side: Republican lawmakers say Democrats are now seeing the unpopularity of their fee hikes. "That's not surprising they are delaying implementation … they are trying to minimize the pain that mostly they caused," Sen. Chris Holbert, the Republican leader, told John.

"If you really cared, you'd just repeal it," quipped Jesse Mallory, state director for the conservative Americans for Prosperity.

Of note: AFP is one of two conservative groups alongside others who filed a lawsuit earlier this month designed to invalidate the new road usage and gas fees.