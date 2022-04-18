ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much Colorado taxpayers will get in refunds on 2022 tax filings

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXeum_0fCLqqCF00

Data: Colorado Legislative Council Staff ; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

It's Tax Day — which hopefully isn't a surprise. (If so, here's how to file an extension .)

What to know: Colorado taxpayers will receive refunds from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights this year.

  • The constitutional amendment requires the state to return any tax revenue over the percentage growth in population plus inflation cap.

By the numbers: The state is refunding $525.5 million this year and $186 million in a sales tax rebate when you file your 2021 taxes.

  • Refunds range from $37 to $117 per person, depending on income level.
  • The totals would be greater, but Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last year to allow the state to keep $225 million more than previous law.

What to watch: Next year when you file taxes, the TABOR refund is expected to be nine-times larger as the state gives back a projected $2 billion.

AP_001264.496542d987214bc2ac23643ffad74bbd.1413
1d ago

This is what Polis tried to overturn!We need to strengthen it!I don’t hear the mealy Republicans in Colorado campaigning on that!That is because they are no different!None of these Globalist’s care about you, the people!

Axios Denver

Axios Denver

