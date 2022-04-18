How much Colorado taxpayers will get in refunds on 2022 tax filings

It's Tax Day — which hopefully isn't a surprise. (If so, here's how to file an extension .)

What to know: Colorado taxpayers will receive refunds from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights this year.

The constitutional amendment requires the state to return any tax revenue over the percentage growth in population plus inflation cap.

By the numbers: The state is refunding $525.5 million this year and $186 million in a sales tax rebate when you file your 2021 taxes.

Refunds range from $37 to $117 per person, depending on income level.

The totals would be greater, but Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last year to allow the state to keep $225 million more than previous law.

What to watch: Next year when you file taxes, the TABOR refund is expected to be nine-times larger as the state gives back a projected $2 billion.