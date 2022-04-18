ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T Speaks Out On Rok-C Signing With WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker T discussed Rok-C joining WWE NXT during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Booker T helped train the former ROH Women’s Champion, who signed with WWE earlier this month and made her promotional debut this week...

www.pwmania.com

Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Says She And Seth Rollins Don’t Discuss Their Over-The-Top Attires Ahead Of Time

WWE Superstars and married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have insane fashion sense. Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about the wild, over-the-top attires she and Seth Rollins wear on WWE programming, Lynch reveals it’s not really something they discuss.
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
WWE
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
411mania.com

Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown in Albany

– WWE.com‘s events page is currently advertising WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw Superstar Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey for next week’s episode of SmackDown in Albany, New York at the MVP Arena. Roman Reigns and Rousey did not appear on last night’s FOX Network broadcast. However, as noted, they are both slated to work tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie Pennsylvania and tomorrow’s Sunday Night Stunner house show in Syracuse, New York.
ALBANY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
BUFFALO, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE United States Championship Changes Hands on Raw

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s Raw. Theory defeated Finn Balor on Monday’s show to win the title. After the match, the Red Brand’s heels came out to celebrate and Vince McMahon appeared as well. This mark’s Theory’s first run with the...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Peacock. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 6,920 tickets and there are 553 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
WWE

