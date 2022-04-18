ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU Health Experts Watch Progression Of COVID-19 BA.2 Variant

By Tevis Hillis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 23 hours ago
Health experts in Oklahoma say that the BA.2 variant is looking to be more contagious than the Omicron variant.

Right now, across the country, cases are rising. Washington D.C. is seeing a 142% increase in just the last two weeks, along with a 66% spike in Vermont and 102% in Rhode Island.

But if you have plans to travel to places with warmer weather Puerto Rico is seeing a 191% increase. It's even higher at 340% in the virgin islands, all concerning health officials about the BA2 variant.

The CDC extended its travel mask requirement until May 3rd to give health experts time to look at this variant and learn more.

"The airlines have done everything they can do to increase air filtration, but the reality is it's impossible to prevent you from breathing in the droplets that come from someone else's mouth when you are sitting close by them," Said Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health.

BA.2 is a subvariant of Omicron, and around the world, they are finding a BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Dr. Bratzler says this isn't a popular extension. He says it's just a way to keep low respiratory viruses, including the flu.

