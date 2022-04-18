ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The most stolen cars in metro Denver so far in 2022

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YrTF_0fCLqLH400

Car theft is skyrocketing to new heights.

Why it matters: The problem has grown so severe that the Denver metro ranked worst in the country for stolen vehicles in 2021, with an average of 75 cars nabbed daily, according to a recent report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force.

Driving the news: Now, officials report the rate for the first three months of 2022 is on pace to surpass last year's alarming record.

  • Denver metro residents have reported at least 2,998 cars stolen between January and the end of March.

State of play: Metro Denver recorded 27,409 stolen vehicles in 2021, marking a 39% increase compared with 2020's "unprecedented" jump of 107%, the report found.

  • The largest spikes occurred in smaller jurisdictions like Cherry Hills Village, Lakeside and Lone Tree.
  • Of note: Nearly 75% of automobiles swiped in metro Denver last year were recovered by law enforcement within 30 days.

So far, the top stolen vehicles in 2022 are:

  • Chevrolet Silverado (454)
  • Kia Sportage (361)
  • Kia Optima (354)
  • Hyundai Sonata (352)
  • Hyundai Elantra (312)
  • Hyundai Tucson (296)
  • Ford F-250 (279)
  • Honda Civic (204)
  • GMC Sierra (200)
  • Honda Accord (186)

Be smart: Officials urge car owners to lock their vehicles, roll up their windows, invest in anti-theft devices and report suspicious behavior.

Comments / 5

Jim Michael
1d ago

Here is a thought, when you catch the thief, try keeping them in Jail long enough to deter them from repeating!

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Hills Village, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Hyundai Cars#Vehicles#Automobile#Car Theft#Metro Denver#Chevrolet#Kia#Gmc Sierra
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
Westword

Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections Now

The Denver Police Department's updated list of the ten surface-street intersections with the most motor-vehicle accidents includes the sites of dozens upon dozens of crashes since the start of 2021. And all ten are located in parts of the Mile High City that still qualify as the most dangerous driving neighborhoods in early 2022.
DENVER, CO
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Push-Button Start Ignition Makes Your Car Easier to Steal

Despite modern technology making it seem as if car theft may be a thing of the past, it’s far from it. The threat of a vehicle getting stolen is still much more prominent than one might think. In fact, in some cases, modern technology may make it easier for car thieves. Most notably, it seems that having the convenience of a push-button ignition system may make it much easier for thieves to steal your car than having a traditional key.
CARS
Distractify

Why Do People Steal Catalytic Converters? Here's How to Prevent the Theft

Owning a car can be a freeing experience for so many people. Being able to go wherever you want basically whenever is what drives so many of us to get a license. Even though there are different maintenance costs and insurance payments that go along with it, unfortunately, there are more depressing downsides that owners have to look out for.
CARS
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
915
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy