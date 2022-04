– WWE.com‘s events page is currently advertising WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw Superstar Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey for next week’s episode of SmackDown in Albany, New York at the MVP Arena. Roman Reigns and Rousey did not appear on last night’s FOX Network broadcast. However, as noted, they are both slated to work tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie Pennsylvania and tomorrow’s Sunday Night Stunner house show in Syracuse, New York.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO