Gwinnett County home destroyed in overnight house fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An overnight blaze at a house in Gwinnett County has left it destroyed.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Cedars Road SE around 1:07 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning.

Investigators say crews found the home on a trailer and ready to be taken to a new location.

Firefighters found a heavy amount of fire coming from the right side of the trailer. The entire right side of the trailer took lots of damage.

Crews searched the trailer and confirmed that no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators found that the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause has not yet been determined.

