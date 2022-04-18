ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Fire conditions dangerous again in Sioux Falls area

By Carter Woodiel
kelo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fire conditions in our area are once again dangerous as dry air and high winds move into the region. The National Weather...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Funding field trips for all in the Sioux Falls area

It’s officially spring in KELOLAND and that means field trip season is about to begin at popular children’s destinations all over the area. This year even more kids than usual will be able to make these memorable trips thanks to the help of several organizations passionate about funding field trips for all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury .DISCUSSION BUFKIT soundings indicate deep mixing across the area for today, and this will allow strong winds and dry air to mix to the surface. With winds at the top of the mixed layer running around 40 to 50 kts or stronger, there will be surface gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the area during the afternoon. As the drier air mixes down, dew points will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Warmest readings will occur through the James and MO River valleys with highs in the lower to mid 50s, and this will yield afternoon RH values of 15 to 25 percent - resulting in extreme fire danger over those areas. To the east, temperatures will remain in the 40s, though the fire danger will be very high. The situation will be monitored throughout the day, and appropriate changes made if the driest air makes it farther to the east or temperatures warm more than expected. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Wet weather to provide drought relief across West

AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy pattern in the northwestern United States is starting up again as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall throughout much of this week. "The Gulf of Alaska...
REDDING, CA
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Again?! More snowfall headed for northern Plains, Upper Midwest

A new snowstorm this weekend will target parts of the northern United States still recovering from a major spring blizzard that left 1 to 4 feet of snow and massive drifts during this past week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. In many cases, more snow will be on the ground for Easter than there was during Christmas or New Year's Day.
MONTANA STATE
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy