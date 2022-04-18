Fire conditions dangerous again in Sioux Falls area

Effective: 2022-03-25 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury .DISCUSSION BUFKIT soundings indicate deep mixing across the area for today, and this will allow strong winds and dry air to mix to the surface. With winds at the top of the mixed layer running around 40 to 50 kts or stronger, there will be surface gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the area during the afternoon. As the drier air mixes down, dew points will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Warmest readings will occur through the James and MO River valleys with highs in the lower to mid 50s, and this will yield afternoon RH values of 15 to 25 percent - resulting in extreme fire danger over those areas. To the east, temperatures will remain in the 40s, though the fire danger will be very high. The situation will be monitored throughout the day, and appropriate changes made if the driest air makes it farther to the east or temperatures warm more than expected. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.

LYON COUNTY, IA ・ 25 DAYS AGO