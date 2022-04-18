5,000 COVID-19 Test Kits Available for Local Non-Profits

DELAWARE – The Food Bank of Delaware is making sure communities across the first state know the importance of healthy eating, as March marks National Nutrition Month. All month long, the non-profit is hosting many virtual workshops and classes with a focus on nutrition. This year’s theme is “A World of Flavors”, with a focus on eating a variety of foods from various food groups. The education targets preschoolers all the way up to seniors, and nutrition educators say its best to start early and emphasize the importance of healthy choices.
Comments / 0