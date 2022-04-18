5,000 COVID-19 Test Kits Available for Local Non-Profits

For a limited time, donors curious about their antibody status can find out results and may help immunocompromised patients. – When people donate lifesaving blood through Vitalant they can now learn if they have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 and find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems. For a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later.

