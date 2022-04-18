ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

5,000 COVID-19 Test Kits Available for Local Non-Profits

wrfalp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Jamestown, in conjunction with Chautauqua County, announced a new shipment...

www.wrfalp.com

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

Local non-profit calling for community partners

Home Start Hope is looking to expand their community partnerships and serve more women in Rochester. Community partners play a key role in referring women who are ready to transition from shelters or community living to independent housing. Throughout the year, Home Start Hope is looking to connect with more organizations who believe in their goals and mission.
ROCHESTER, NY
Paso Robles Daily News

Local blood bank testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

For a limited time, donors curious about their antibody status can find out results and may help immunocompromised patients. – When people donate lifesaving blood through Vitalant they can now learn if they have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 and find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems. For a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Local non-profit leader shares resilience and recovery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the leaders at our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, Life Changes, is opening up about her struggles that turned to strength as women in our area continue to face emotional, mental and physical challenges. As fast as life is going here lately, Sandy Finelli offers...
RENO, NV
WMDT.com

Local non-profit celebrates National Nutrition Month, emphasis on healthy choices

DELAWARE – The Food Bank of Delaware is making sure communities across the first state know the importance of healthy eating, as March marks National Nutrition Month. All month long, the non-profit is hosting many virtual workshops and classes with a focus on nutrition. This year’s theme is “A World of Flavors”, with a focus on eating a variety of foods from various food groups. The education targets preschoolers all the way up to seniors, and nutrition educators say its best to start early and emphasize the importance of healthy choices.
DELAWARE STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs pizzeria and local non-profit hold fundraiser for service dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Victory Service Dogs (VSD) Inc., a Colorado Springs-based non-profit organization, partnered with a local pizza parlor to raise money for service dogs. At Parry's Pizzeria and Taphouse Thursday, patrons just need to mention their support for Victory Service Dogs and 20% of every order will be donated. 'I'm a disabled The post Colorado Springs pizzeria and local non-profit hold fundraiser for service dogs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Job fairs to help Lake County seniors find careers after graduation

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — With graduation just over a month away, Lake County Schools is hosting job fairs this week to help seniors find careers after they graduate. Lake County Schools’ College and Career Readiness Department is partnering with the community to address the immediate labor shortage and to provide career opportunities to Lake County Schools seniors seeking employment.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

