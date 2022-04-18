Synovus bank will open retail branch in Water Street Tampa

Synovus bank will open a retail branch on the ground level of Asher, a 490-unit residential building at 1050 Water St. in the Water Street Tampa development. [ Strategic Property Partners ]

Days after disclosing plans for a 14,000-square-foot office in Water Street Tampa’s new office tower, Georgia bank Synovus said it’ll open a retail branch there, too.

Synovus and Water Street developers Strategic Property Partners announced that a new location will open on the ground floor of Asher, a 490-unit residential tower at 1050 Water Street. The 2,334-square-foot branch will be Synovus’ 16th in Tampa Bay, and the first retail bank announced for the $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa project.

“Synovus is thrilled to be part of the development and innovation taking place in the city of Tampa, and our new Water Street location represents our commitment to the financial and economic health of this key growth market,” Sean Simpson, Synovus division CEO for Central and South Florida, said in a statement. “We look forward to enhancing our Tampa presence and delivering solutions for our clients and communities in an area that echoes our people-first approach to banking.”

The branch will sit a short walk from Thousand and One, the office building where Synovus plans to open a suite of offices and workspaces. Neither Synovus nor Strategic Property Partners — a joint venture between Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment — outlined a timeline for the opening of either project.