ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Synovus bank will open retail branch in Water Street Tampa

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481Y1T_0fCLpGpE00
Synovus bank will open a retail branch on the ground level of Asher, a 490-unit residential building at 1050 Water St. in the Water Street Tampa development. [ Strategic Property Partners ]

Days after disclosing plans for a 14,000-square-foot office in Water Street Tampa’s new office tower, Georgia bank Synovus said it’ll open a retail branch there, too.

Synovus and Water Street developers Strategic Property Partners announced that a new location will open on the ground floor of Asher, a 490-unit residential tower at 1050 Water Street. The 2,334-square-foot branch will be Synovus’ 16th in Tampa Bay, and the first retail bank announced for the $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa project.

“Synovus is thrilled to be part of the development and innovation taking place in the city of Tampa, and our new Water Street location represents our commitment to the financial and economic health of this key growth market,” Sean Simpson, Synovus division CEO for Central and South Florida, said in a statement. “We look forward to enhancing our Tampa presence and delivering solutions for our clients and communities in an area that echoes our people-first approach to banking.”

The branch will sit a short walk from Thousand and One, the office building where Synovus plans to open a suite of offices and workspaces. Neither Synovus nor Strategic Property Partners — a joint venture between Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment — outlined a timeline for the opening of either project.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Logistics company relocates to Tampa, plans to hire 150

An Indiana freight and trucking company is relocating its logistics division to Tampa in a move that could result in up to 150 new jobs. AFC Logistics, which provides freight and shipping services for more than 1,000 companies, is moving into a temporary space in downtown Tampa as it finalizes a new corporate headquarters, the company’s president, Kyle Ingraham, said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Georgia State
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A Republican shows his outrage | Letters

What unanimous moral outrage looks like in the Senate | Column, April 14. Critics blame the Tampa Bay Times for leaning left in its commentaries, but I find them to be balanced. Take the conservative Hugh Hewitt, for example, who praises Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, for being ahead of the pack in the passage of “lend-lease” legislation to give Ukraine the arms it needs. An example of great moral outrage. Back in early 2021, Cornyn called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “horrific and appalling,” and said, “Those who planned and participated in the violence that day should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” And although opposed to impeaching a president who has left office, he stated that doesn’t mean a president cannot be held accountable for his actions and admitted that “once he leaves office (he) could be charged with incitement to insurrection.” Now Liz Cheney, on the House Committee investigating the attack, has announced that there is more than enough evidence to support charges against former President Donald Trump, if the Department of Justice decides to proceed. If so, let’s see what tune John Cornyn whistles to demonstrate his moral outrage.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Asher
Person
Jeff Vinik
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed after falling from I-275 ramp in St. Pete, troopers say

ST. PETERSBURG — A 26-year-old Pinellas Park man was killed Sunday when he and his motorcycle fell from an Interstate 275 entrance ramp, troopers said. The man was riding a motorcycle north at high speed on the entrance ramp from 54th Avenue S about 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, veered onto the shoulder and crashed into the barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man and the motorcycle then went over the wall and fell to the ground below the ramp, troopers said.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis takes over redistricting, bracing for legal battle

TALLAHASSEE — You do it. That is the defiant message Florida’s Republican legislative leaders sent Gov. Ron DeSantis last week after the governor vetoed a compromise plan to redraw Florida’s congressional districts, then called legislators back into a special session starting Tuesday to try again. House Speaker...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Penske opens new 11-acre truck rental, maintenance facility in Tampa

All the people moving into and around Tampa Bay are going to need trucks to haul their stuff. Penske Truck Leasing wants to be ready for when it happens. Penske has opened a new 28,406-square-foot truck rental and maintenance facility on 11.15 acres of land at 7140 E Dr. With five service bays, an automated wash bay system and mobile truck lifts, the facility will offer not just truck leasing but maintenance and fleet management services, the company said in an announcement.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Bank#Synovus Bank#Central#Lightning
Tampa Bay Times

I grew up gay in 1950s Kentucky | Letters

Florida school districts move to comply with new law on gender identity | April 14. Words have consequences. I just read a story about a gay dad, traveling with his partner and two kids on an Amtrak train, who were subjected to verbal abuse by a total stranger, calling them rapists and pedophiles.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Tampa Bay Times

Refurbished walkers, wheelchairs help amid supply chain problems

DENVER — Michele Lujan needed a wheelchair for her 52-year-old husband who had been hospitalized with COVID-19. But she had lost her job, and money was tight. Insurance wouldn’t cover the cost, and she didn’t see the use in buying something to meet a temporary need. So she turned to a loan closet not far from her home in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch.
DENVER, CO
Tampa Bay Times

The Match: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

TAMPA — First there was the retirement. Then the unretirement. Now Tom Brady is going to play for the same team as Aaron Rodgers. The Bucs and Packers quarterbacks will face the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen in the latest installment of The Match, a live golf event June 1 on TNT (6:30 p.m.) from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy