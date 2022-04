We have seen a bit of everything on this Saturday. Rain, snow, graupel and even thundersnow. In between all of that we also saw a few breaks for sunshine! Temperatures are sitting chilly in the 30s and will fall into the upper 20s overnight. With the colder air expect the showers to turn mostly snow showers. Places that will see accumulating snow will be the ridgetops along the highlands and across Somerset County. Winds will stay gusty out of the west at 10-15 mph.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO