Ormond Beach, FL

Tractor-trailer hauling cocoa erupts into flames on I-95, causing closures

WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A vehicle fire forced the closure of multiple I-95 lanes Monday morning....

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
KDRV

UPDATE: Coast Guard Confirms One Death, Suspends Search for Missing Man

NORTH BEND, OR -- The U.S. Coast Guard says today it has suspended search efforts for the master of a boat that sank approximately 35 miles offshore Florence late Friday night as it also confirmed it recovered an unresponsive female victim Saturday, discovered to be a crew member of the boat, who was pronounced deceased by local emergency crews.
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
AL.com

2 men killed in wreck with tractor-trailer on I-59 near Trussville, authorities say

Two men were killed Monday morning when the vehicle they were in collided with a tractor-trailer on I-59 in Jefferson County, authorities said. Clifton J. Cottingham, 47, of West Blocton, and his passenger, 42-year-old Brent resident Roy Melton Jr., were in a 1998 Chevrolet S10 that left the highway and struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on the emergency shoulder of I-59 around 9:20 a.m. Monday, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
WESH

Man dies after being found severely burned in Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after officials said he was found severely burned in an Orlando intersection. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to him. The case has taken a turn since the 36-year-old victim Suwayne James died. On April 5 just before midnight, a...
WESH

Police: 'Missing' Florida girl planned to skip school, no evidence she was being followed

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Detectives have released more information about a Florida girl who was reported missing under disturbing circumstances before being found safe Monday. Saige Stiles, 15, was reported missing after being last seen walking to school Monday in Port St. Lucie, about one block away from Treasure Coast High School. Police said she didn't arrive at school and so a missing endangered alert was posted.
Mysuncoast.com

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon. Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t...
10 Tampa Bay

Truck crashes into home in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — A truck driver suffered some sort of medical incident when he crashed into a home Tuesday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said. The 58-year-old was on Jackson Heights Drive when he hit a car and crashed into the house, deputies said in a post on Facebook.
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are actively investigating an early morning hit-and-run that left one woman dead on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the 1300 Block of NSR7, according to Lauderhill Police. The preliminary reports are that the adult female, identified as Gillian Robinson, 53, may have been attempting...
