Dallas, TX

DFW weather: Finally, a Monday without severe weather

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe do have a chance...

www.wfaa.com

KXAN

Severe t-storm watch in Central Texas canceled

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Central Texas has been canceled. Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Gillespie County earlier in the afternoon, but those storms have since moved out of the area and additional development is unlikely. Still, a low...
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Chevy Silverado Miraculously Drive Away After a Tornado Flips It Over

At least one tornado was spotted touching down southwest of Elgin, Texas during bad storms Monday night, and a storm chaser following the weather managed to capture some truly harrowing footage of a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck getting tossed around and flipped over, before landing on its wheels and actually managing to drive away after.
ELGIN, TX
#Severe Weather
UPI News

Woman survived Texas tornado by sheltering in walk-in closet

With a tornado bearing down on her home in Bell County, Texas, about 70 miles north of Austin, Vivian Forsythe took shelter in the only place she could -- her walk-in closet. A powerful storm was bringing large hail, damaging winds and a strong tornado to the area around Salado, Texas. As the storm was tracking through the area, Forsythe noticed the unusually intense weather.
BELL COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Man Survived Tornado by Holding Onto a Tree Trunk

It's tornado season here in Texas and one guy is lucky he had a big tree in his yard. Looks like Central Texas has been hit hard by tornadoes the past few days. You can check out some crazy footage of them right here. It looks like a trio of brothers are lucky to be alive after a tornado hit their mobile home yesterday in Salado, Texas. Salado is right in between Waco and Austin.
SALADO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG News 5

Storm damage in Fairhope from Sunday night storm line

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners along some parts of Fairhope will be cleaning up storm damage Monday morning. There are branches over some roads in the Edington Place subdivision that have made them impassable. This is a neighborhood off Morphy Avenue. At one home I saw the wind punched out a large section of a […]
WHO 13

Severe Weather Awareness: Tornadoes

What is a tornado? A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that extends from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground. On December 15, 2021, Iowa saw a record number of tornadoes for a single day with 63 tornadoes confirmed. How does a tornado form? A tornado forms when weaker surface winds […]
CHARITON, IA
Orange Leader

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
KNOE TV8

How to prepare for severe weather

OPPJ asking voters for millage continuation to fund Ouachita Correctional Center. “If this millage were not to pass, it could possibly bankrupt the parish,” Police Jury President Shane Smiley told KNOE. The A’s for J’s program gives students reasons to read. Updated: 3 hours ago. At Martin...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Is Tornado Alley shifting to Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska have been the heart of Tornado Alley for decades. Tornado Alley is a section of the United States where tornadoes are most frequent. But is that section shifting to the Southeast? A newly published article on EarthSky.org shows that tornadoes have shifted eastward, away from Tornado Alley […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

