DFW property taxes: Beware of a big increase

In contrast to the private sector, when public officials face tough choices on budgeting the easiest course of action is to say “we need more money”!. The Duval County School Board is claiming there is a crisis and a need to push for a property tax increase of almost nine percent, arguing that the rate has not changed in nine years. I respectfully question the basis or the wisdom of a higher tax rate.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO