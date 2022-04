Let’s just start this off by saying this is not a coping piece. When the Rangers drafted Alexis Lafrenière, most expected a player who could put up ~60+ points at an 82-game pace right away and would give the Rangers a true star winger for 10+ years. He was one of the most creative passers I had seen, his hands at the junior level were quick and dynamic, he had an unparalleled ability to utilize open space, and he had the shot to be a 40 goal scorer. But the Lafreniere production hasn’t met expectations…yet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO