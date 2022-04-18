ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to step up financial support for industries hit by COVID outbreaks

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China will step up financial support for industries, firms and people affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, the central bank said on Monday.

Authorities will guide financial institutions to expand lending and surrender profits to the real economy, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

Financial institutions should appropriately buy local government bonds to support infrastructure investment, the central bank said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

