Dating in today's world is no easy task. You often end up with more bad experiences than good ones. Then there are days when you'll have one hell of a story to tell, and maybe a relationship. Twitter user Zane certainly had a story to tell and people can't get enough of it. Zane had matched with a girl, Micaela, on the dating app, Hinge. However, the girl had a weird request on her Hinge profile. She said the best way to get a date with her was to seek her grandmother's permission. Zane dusted off his hands and got straight to work. He got her blessings in a rather wholesome conversation with her grandmother. Zane shared the conversation on Twitter and it has been shared more than 10,000 times and liked by 286,000 people.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO