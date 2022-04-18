Stuck cargo ship freed from Chesapeake Bay

(WWLP) – A container ship that has been stuck in the Chesapeake bay for more than a month has finally been freed.

The container ship named ever forward’ ran aground in the Chesapeake bay back on March 13th.

For weeks…the port of Baltimore…along with other agencies have tried everything from using several tugboats, to dredging several feet of mud to loosen the ship. Hundreds of containers were removed from the vessel to make it light enough that it would float.

On Sunday, crews were able to loosen the ship and finally get it moving forward again.

