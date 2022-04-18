ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

By Riley Phillips
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street.

According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect entered the store and fired at least one round. A security guard at the store returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect died on scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 17

James Reitz
22h ago

You arm good citizens citizens will fight back well done. Good luck criminals a lot of citizens will be fighting back with this new law that is going into affect. 👍

Reply(2)
11
Mary
21h ago

Another good guy with a gun stops a bad guy! They should give him a raise and a bonus! Buy him a 🍻 or 2!

Reply
5
Bologna Noodles
21h ago

how bad of area is this ? that the AutoZone has to have security at the door ...geez ..

Reply(1)
7
