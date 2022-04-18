1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street.
According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect entered the store and fired at least one round. A security guard at the store returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect died on scene.
This incident remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
