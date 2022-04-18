Sports Rath: Confidence will be the key for the Petersburg Softball team as they improve

Some people say fake it, ‘til you make it.

But it should actually be fake it, until you become it. The only way to “become it” is to have confidence and that takes time, but that is what practice is for.

Petersburg spring athletics are in full swing, and teams are literally trying to find their swings. Many athletes are new to sports such as tennis and softball, so they are in the depths of learning new sports and their skills. Some athletes are better than others in confidence levels, but it comes with time.

For tennis, a sport that is new to Petersburg High School, it is just about learning the fundamentals and understanding that there will be growing pains. But the growing pains cannot get in the way of getting down on one another and becoming better athletes.

For boy’s tennis, made up of members of the basketball team, practice is not tennis practice without some trash talking. Basketball players have brought the culture of the basketball court (trash-talking, laughs) to the tennis court. Even though they are great athletes and still learning the game, no matter what skill level they are it is not stopping them from having fun because they are confident in what they know how to do.

But for some, it is not so easy.

“They just need to know that they can put the bat on the ball,” said London Booker, Head Coach of the PHS softball team.

On Tuesday, the Lady Crimson Wave took a devastating loss to Hopewell at home. Even though the score was 23-5, the softball team is looking better each game because slowly they are realizing what they can do.

Freshman pitcher Raychelle Traynham is showing great promise and potential on the mound as a starter that can be called on, even after she is relieved. It takes time for a pitcher to build their confidence, especially if they are going to be relied on and help build a future but the growth potential is huge.

“At first when she first put me up here, it was like ‘I didn't want to do it, I’m scared',” Traynham explained.

Yet that was roughly four games ago and Traynham is improving at the mound. She is growing, as well as has her teammates. For a young team, the more confident they become the better the team will be.

“Each day, we just try to get better and make the skill sets a little bit better,” Booker explained.

Against Hopewell, the Wave scored five runs and had a couple of hits, which is an improvement from the last game. In previous games, the Crimson Wave has struggled to get on base but the more practice and experience they have in the field, the more confident the team will be.

Once the confidence arrives, everything else will follow.

“When they see one of their teammates getting a hit, it makes their confidence go up and it really shows,” Booker explained.

The moment, the Wave got a hit, the more confident they were swinging the bat. They waited for their pitch and even though sometimes the hits resulted in outs, that did not stop them from swinging.

The effort from the Wave just grew after getting a few hits because they realized that they can actually play the game of softball. Realizing they can do something and succeed brought up their confidence and fearlessness because they knew what they could do. By taking risks they still learn the game and even if they fail to try, these athletes will continue to grow.

Once the softball team realizes their potential, there is no stopping this Wave. All they got to do is be confident and keep trying because one day they will become the softball players they know how to be.

Zoe Collins Rath (she/her/hers) is a sports and education reporter for the Progress-Index. For times email her at ZCollinsRath@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @zoe_jordan99.