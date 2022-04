New research into advanced Parkinson’s has given people with the disease hope that they may be able to walk and sleep more easily again. Sufferers of Parkinson’s, a degenerative disease, often struggle to walk or sleep due to a condition called orthostatic hypotension. This occurs when a person stands up and their blood pressure drops, causing dizziness and possibly even fainting. For people with Parkinson’s, it happens because not enough blood flows to the brain because a regulator in the brain has been disrupted. But new French research published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week found...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO