Kingsville boys golf team riding momentum ahead of regional tournament

KINGSVILLE — The Kingsville boys golf team set several goals before the start of the season.

One was to win a district championship and the other was to return to the UIL Class 4A state tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Brahmas can check one of their objectives off the list after securing the District 31-4A team title two weeks ago in Alice.

Kingsville shot 636 as a team, highlighted by junior Trae Everett, who carded a two-day score of 150 to win the district title.

"We're a special team and we put our heart into it," Everett said. "That's why we've been so successful. I think we have a really good chance of going back to state this year."

The team's final goal will be based on how they do at the regional tournament scheduled for April 18-19 at the Club at Colony Creek in Victoria.

"They're fighters," Kingsville coach Jose Vilches said. "They play for each other and they're unselfish. They all get along very well and they've known each other for a long time. That helps out. They practice and they're always out here everyday. If the day was longer, they'd stay out here longer. It's amazing that they don't get tired of it."

The Brahmas' appearance in the state tournament last season was the first in program history.

Freshman Dylon Everett and the development of his brother Trae Everett along with Grant Garza, Rolando Bazan Jr., Noah Resendez and Dariel Barbour have helped put the Brahmas back in position to make another run.

"It feels great," Garza said. "Last year we were here and we got a little caught up in the lime light but this year we have a much different mentality. We're going to go out there and do our best."

Kingsville put together a strong regular season by winning all of their tournaments in Class 4A. The Brahmas lost two tournaments during the regular season — both coming against District 29-5A champion Gregory-Portland.

Bazan Jr. said even with the success of winning a district title, the Brahmas still haven't played their best golf.

"Leading up to district we didn't play that good and we could have played better," Bazan Jr. said. "I know we can play a lot better golf."

Vilches said he knows the Brahmas will have to play their best golf if they want to advance back to the regional tournament.

Vilches said he expects teams such as Boerne, Fredericksburg, Calallen and Pleasanton to also be the hunt for the regional championship.

"We're going to have to play really good golf," Vilches said. "They set goals this year. One was to win district and they did that. The other is to win regionals and get to state. They have two more goals to go and I'm looking forward to it."

A family affair

Kingsville's Trae, Dylon and Mackenzie Everett are hoping to make their first, and only, season together count.

The siblings all qualified for the Region IV-4A tournament next week and hope to advance to the state tournament in May.

"It's really cool for all of us to play together," Trae Everett said. "We don't talk too much at home but we do on the golf course. It's a fun experience playing with them. We have lots of fun."

Trae Everett, the District 31-4A champ, is the only one of the siblings to advance to state last season as a sophomore.

Dylon Everett has emerged as one of the Brahmas' key pieces in their run to the district title and Mackenzie Everett qualified for regionals as a medalist on the girls side.

Dylon Everett said playing with his brother is fun, but it's also a competition to see who's the better golfer.

"My brother has helped me get better at golf and we kind of see it as a competition to see who shoots better at every tournament," Dylon Everett said. "It's cool for my sister to play golf with us and it's cool to have family play the game."

Mackenzie Everett also plays softball and played volleyball in the fall.

Vilches said her juggling multiple sports and still making time on the golf course is a testament to her hard work.

"She plays every sport there is to play," Vilches said. "She's very athletic and she has a good head on her shoulders. They all they have a really good attitude. Dylon and Tre push each other and they have a little rivalry. It's good having family out here."

