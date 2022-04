May 10, primary election day in WV, is quickly approaching, and with precinct changes, knowing where to vote to ensure your vote counts is more important than ever. County Clerk Cynthia Rowan said that while just under 1,000 registered voters, out of roughly 10,000 in Lewis County, were affected by the re-drawing of precinct boundary lines, it could lead to some confusion.

