ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins, MS

Mississippi woman found dead in house early Easter morning. Boyfriend taken into custody.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2C6e_0fCLlcca00

Police have taken into custody a man who is accused of killing a Mississippi woman early Easter Sunday.

Wiggins Police responded after family members found the body of Kayla Cooper at a home on Harrison Street in Wiggins shortly after 1 a.m, Sunday.

After the discovery of the body, Wiggins Police posted on social media that they were looking for her boyfriend Zavago Oryan Wilson in connection with the death.

The police said they considered Wilson to be armed and dangerous and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Sinc then they have taken Wilson into custody as a suspect.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

….

Comments / 6

Meamaw
1d ago

My condolences to family & friends❤🙏May justice for this horrific crime be quickly served!! Lord have mercy on all who serve You in righteousness & good deeds!🙌🔥🙌

Reply
8
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Wiggins, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Wiggins, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Crime Stoppers#Wiggins Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Man shot, killed while driving on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police identified a man who was shot and killed while driving. It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 80 near Interstate 220. Police said Nick Thomas III, 43, was driving a blue Dodge Charger along the highway when he was shot. Thomas crashed, ran off the road, and then came to a stop back on the highway.
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
77K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy