The Dream Take Podcast: Which Rockets Would You Keep In An Expansion Draft?

By Jeremy_Brener
The Dream Shake
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Brener invites Zeke Nwanganga (The Dream Shake, Rockets Twitter Safe Spaces) to the show to discuss which Houston Rockets they would keep in a hypothetical expansion draft. The Dream Take...

The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
The Spun

Look: Classy Video Of Jordan Spieth Is Going Viral

Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Before entering the winner-take-all showdown, he stopped to address fans waiting for him at Harbour Town Golf Links. As captured by the PGA Tour’s Twitter page, Spieth explained that he had to see if there...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Lining Up New Job: Football World Reacts

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be out of work for the 2022 football season. Meyer won’t be coaching, but the former college football and NFL head coach appears to be on his way back to FOX. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach...
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
